The career a person seeks out really depends on what generation they belong to.

Older folks are focused on stability, while young people want flexibility and balance. But because things change over time, what's now considered a worthwhile career is different for each age group.

What careers are worth pursuing these days, according to each generation

Boomers want worthwhile careers that are stable and long-lasting

Though many boomers are retiring in record numbers, for those who are still working, they want a career that's economically and personally fulfilling. They also want something that can last long-term.

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When they're looking for a job, they focus on the company's reputation and how much they value a worker's contributions. Anything that makes them feel unsettled isn't the right fit for them.

Back when boomers entered the workforce, employment tended to offer actual retirement opportunities. So, boomers stuck to their hustle mentality and worked extremely hard for a good payoff.

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For a generation that sees life fulfillment based on a timeline of milestones, pursuing a career in something that keeps them financially stable is what they want most.

Gen Xers seeks independence and financially sound careers

Gen Xers have come to value true independence, as they were often left to their own devices as children. The latchley kid generation was self-reliant, and that's especially true when it came to their careers.

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Though most are decades into their careers, if they're looking for something new, a career worth pursuing is one that gives them a steady income. They want financial stability so if any crises arise, they can deal with it without breaking the bank.

Since many Gen Xers are supporting their adult children, their main goal is to have a well-paying job. They want a good, steady income, but still they want to do something that lets them explore their identity.

Millennials gravitate towards jobs that help them grow and stay balanced

Many millennials entered the workforce during the Great Recession. The job market was tough and some even had to change their career trajectory as a result.

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But today, if they're looking for a job or trying to pivot to another field, as they're the generation most likely to switch careers, they want something that will challenge them.

This doesn't mean that all job-hopping millennials see work as a struggle, though. Millennials actually seek out jobs that are purposeful and give them some kind of personal meaning.

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They want to work at a job where they can grow not just their career, but themselves. They want a career that gives them everything they need, while letting them keep a proper work-life balance.

Gen Zers want a career that's flexible and gives them financial freedom

Gen Z entered into an advanced technological world as they entered the workforce. By 2030, in fact, Gen Zers will make up 30% of the entire workforce. That means there will be competition for job openings, but above all, this generation wants flexibility.

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They might find themselves choosing between more traditional roles like working at an office or exploring a hybrid digital marketing gig. It's the only sort of flexibility Gen Z has ever known.

But they also want to pursue jobs that give them financial freedom. To Gen Z, it's not just about earning the most money, it's about earning a steady enough income to actually live.

As leadership expert Dr. Tim Elmore explains about NYU professor Suzy Welch's study on Gen Z and businesses, Gen Zers have certain values: The desire for self-care and personal pleasure; to be happy. The desire to express authentic individuality; to have a voice. The desire to help people; to make a difference in others' lives."

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.