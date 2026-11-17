One of the most awkward ways generational differences show up is in what each thinks is appropriate humor. Something could have Gen Z laughing hysterically while boomers shake their heads in disgust.

Consumer psychologist Cathrine Jansson-Boyd, PhD, said that what people find funny depends on their culture. It makes sense that generations would disagree on humor since they all grew up in vastly different cultures.

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Every generation has its own version of appropriate humor based on the era they grew up in.

If someone watched a comedy that was made with a different generation in mind, they’d probably find something about it objectionable. That’s because the trends that make something funny are constantly changing, and so are the boundaries people are willing to push.

Boomers are fine with some humor that would seem questionable now.

Younger generations think of boomers as a straight-laced group, so they would probably find their humor pretty surprising. There aren’t many subjects that boomers think are off-limits when making jokes.

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They grew up before anyone wondered what was politically correct. That explains why an Ipsos survey found that they’re the generation that’s the most comfortable with political jokes.

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Still, the TV schedule was packed with popular sitcoms back in the day for anyone who preferred a more traditional approach to comedy. There really was something for everyone.

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For most boomers, the intent of humor matters much more than its impact. Stereotypes aren’t really considered controversial as long as the person telling the joke isn’t trying to hurt someone else’s feelings. It’s supposed to be funny, not serious.

Gen X finds humor in their childhoods, which could rub some people the wrong way.

Boomers have used their brand of humor as a form of escape, but Gen X decided they would rather use it to cope with the messy parts of life. Their parents were pretty hands-off, leaving them to do what they wanted as free-range kids.

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Gen X uses their childhood experiences that would seem shocking to younger generations as the main topic of their jokes. Comedian and Gen Xer Karen Morgan said, “The tone of our comedy can be sarcastic. But it’s honest and direct. More importantly, it’s self-effacing.”

Humor can be a healthy coping mechanism as long as it’s not used to avoid difficult emotions. Some people might not get it, but Gen X thinks that being able to laugh at a joke about their upbringing is totally appropriate.

Millennials like really niche humor that other generations don’t understand at all.

Millennials’ sense of humor is so unique that it confuses other generations. The results of the Ipsos survey showed that they’re big fans of dark humor, and they don’t mind using profanity in their jokes that some people would find offensive.

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Pop culture writer Rachel Aroesti attributed millennials’ “illogical, inexplicable humor” to the equally strange times they’re living through. It’s like the world doesn’t make sense to them, so they expect their comedy to follow the same pattern.

There’s nothing overtly inappropriate about the jokes millennials make about what worries them as a generation, since they usually don’t go after individual people. But that hasn’t stopped Gen Z from labeling them cringey and thinking their humor is about as amusing as boomers’ is.

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Gen Z has a strange sense of humor that some people take issue with.

As the first generation to have constant internet access, Gen Z has transformed humor into what seems like a bunch of inside jokes that anyone who’s not active on social media wouldn’t get.

Older generations find it completely bizarre, and it’s not hard to see why. Thom Hamer, a doctoral researcher in philosophy, explained that Gen Z purposefully uses absurd humor that’s supposed to make people question if traditional comedy really is superior.

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A 2015 study found that young adults were most likely to think videos that a lot of people would consider inappropriate were actually funny. There’s honestly not much that offends Gen Z.

But they do draw the line somewhere. The stereotypes that seemed more acceptable to boomers are totally off-limits to them. Their jokes might be weird, but they don’t want to hurt anyone.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.