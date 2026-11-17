Money is something most people constantly have on their mind.

But for those who are building actual wealth, they're very careful about where their money goes. They avoid emotional mistakes, relying instead on logic and what's best for their wallets.

Emotional mistakes people never make when they build genuine wealth

1. Making impulsive spending decisions

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When we're shopping at a store, we'll surely come across items we want. Impulse-buys are something we see everywhere, especially waiting in line at checkouts.

Companies purposely manipulate their customers, showing them things they want but don't necessarily need. Buying something every now and again won't hurt a person's chances of building wealth, but consistent impulse-spends absolutely will.

As market researcher Pam Danziger explained, "Rich people don't get rich by spending it all. They know better than anyone that by being careful shoppers they can achieve a lifestyle several rungs up the income ladder." And she's right.

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To build genuine wealth, people must care more about things that are worth their money, not frivolous items.

2. Neglecting their emergency fund and savings account

Everyone should have an emergency fund because you just never know what could happen. An emergency fund is a smart way to make sure you can keep yourself afloat should something catastrophic or unforeseen happen.

People who build wealth aren't disinterested in their emergency funds, and actively add to them. According to wealth planner Dean Schuler, it's recommended to keep between 6-12 months of your typical spending in a separate bank account. The funds are used in case of an emergency or to invest without taking money away.

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3. Investing in fleeting trends

Investing is a great way to build wealth and make money, but it's not a good move to invest in trends. That's because trends come and go, so it's basically like throwing your money into the wind and hoping it will come back even more stacked.

While rich people tend to put their money into goods and services that will make them their money back, for the average person, they can't afford to make a mistake. Even if Warren Buffett or Larry Ellison lose money in their investments, it's a drop in the bucket in the grand scheme of things. Regular people have to invest in their daily lives.

4. Choosing the cheapest option over the best option

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People who build wealth understand the importance of quality over quantity. They're willing to spend a little more money if what they're getting is meant to last.

Unfortunately, people often make the mistake of choosing the cheaper option, not wanting to spend too much at a time. But it's often not the right move.

Is it better to spend less on an appliance you're going to use everyday but that needs to be replaced next year, or spend more on an appliance that will last a decade? This is the thought process people go through when they're careful about making big purchases.

They may be spending more than once, but it's much better for their bank accounts than constantly replacing expensive things.

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5. Using a non-interest savings account

Most general savings accounts have teeny tiny interest rates that add up to pocket change at the end of the year. But for people who build actual wealth, they put their money in high-yield savings accounts.

High-yield savings accounts have much higher interests than general savings accounts. The idea is to put a large sum of money into one, and then let the interest accrue just by leaving it untouched.

Personal finance expert Joel O'Leary encouraged people to use an account like this. "Right now, high-yield savings accounts are the best place. They're kind of a no brainer," he said. "They're just like regular savings accounts, except high-yield savings accounts pay a higher interest rate... you want your money working as hard as it can for you."

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.