Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of The Best U.S. State To Live In

Every year, millions of people move to new places around the country. The U.S. state they choose to move to apparently has a lot to do with when they were born.

U-Haul examined data from its own customers over the course of a year and found that there are some preferences regarding where to live that apply to each generation. Young people just starting their careers have different priorities than older folks who are preparing to retire. These life stages play a big role in deciding which state to call home.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers each have their own ideas of which is the best U.S. state to live in

Boomers are choosing to live in Southeast states now that they’re retiring.

Based on U-Haul’s records, boomers favor the South, especially the Southeast. They're most likely to move to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida. The only northern state found among the 10 they moved to the most was Idaho.

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Many boomers have reached retirement age by now or are close to it. The idea that everyone moves to Florida when they retire has become a long-running joke, but it’s also pretty close to the truth. According to an analysis from the National Association of Home Builders, retirees like coastal weather in a warmer climate.

Real estate experts feel like boomers’ biggest priorities when it comes to choosing somewhere to live are affordability and ease of getting around. They’ve found that states in the Southeast give them the best chance to combine these different things they’re looking for.

Gen X is following boomers in large numbers to southeastern states.

Most Gen Xers still have years before they retire, but they may be trying to get a head start based on where they live now. This generation is following their boomer parents and older siblings to states like Florida, Texas, and South Carolina.

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Hamilton Lombard, a demographer from the University of Virginia, said that he thinks this trend is being driven by economic opportunities. Because Gen X has been able to put a good amount of money towards saving for retirement for several years now, they decided to make the move a bit early.

Meanwhile, they’re moving out of more expensive big cities, which shows how serious they are about saving money now to create a stable future for themselves. States in the Southeast might not seem like the most interesting option to them, but they are the most logical.

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Millennials are focused on affordability, but they haven’t totally given up on living in more glamorous states.

Since they’re right in the prime of their careers, millennials have slightly different priorities. Real estate writer Florin Petrut explained, “When it comes to what matters most, millennials tend to focus on a few key factors: job opportunities, housing affordability, commute times, and access to parks or community spaces. But it’s also about everyday comfort.”

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This has millennials choosing some of the more affordable southern states boomers and Gen X prefer, but also not completely giving up on big cities. Their top three states of choice were Florida, Texas, and California.

People usually think about young folks wanting to live in metro areas, but those locations vary widely when it comes to housing availability and job opportunities. That’s why a lot of millennials are choosing to think outside the box and move to cities in less conventional states like Texas.

As is typical of young people, Gen Z wants to live in states with big cities.

Although it’s not always the most affordable option, Gen Z is living out the stereotype of young people moving to big cities. The three states they like the most are Texas, California, and New York. This suggests some trends could be reversing, including California’s steady population decrease.

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Gen Z is trying to find their footing at the start of their careers while still having fun, which has them gravitating toward urban areas. It might not be a sustainable long-term option, but it’s definitely grabbing their attention at this early stage in their lives.

Without families to support yet, Gen Z is more open to taking a risk on locations that might not be good for their financial goals. They’re attracted to the excitement and hope they’ll be the lucky ones who actually find success in states with big cities.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.