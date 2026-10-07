Gen Z Has 6 Life Lessons Figured Out That Boomers & Gen X Usually Still Need To Learn

As a member of Gen Z myself, I can confirm that there's still plenty for us to learn. But there are also some important life lessons Gen Z seems to have figured out earlier than older generations.

Deloitte's 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that younger workers place a strong emphasis on work-life balance, financial security, mental health, and having a sense of purpose in their careers. No generation knows everything about life, and plenty of Boomers and Gen Xers already live by certain ideals, but there are a few lessons Gen Z has been especially willing to embrace that older generations weren't always quick to adopt.

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6 life lessons Gen Z understands already that Boomers & Gen X still need to learn:

1. You don't have to automatically say yes to everything

Older generations were taught that when someone of higher rank, whether by age, social status, or authority, asks you something, you say yes. This leads to putting yourself in situations that you don’t want to be in. Whether it’s agreeing to stay super long hours because your boss asked, or hosting Thanksgiving because your grandparents asked, Gen Z has learned that you don’t have to say yes to everything.

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2. Burnout isn't something to be proud of

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We live in a world where it is normal to get no sleep and to overwork yourself. Although you should want to have a good work ethic, burnout is not normal. According to Psychology Today, burnout happens when ongoing stress leaves a person mentally, emotionally, and sometimes physically exhausted. While work is a common cause, stress from parenting, caregiving, and relationships can contribute too.

Gen Z has become much more willing to recognize that constantly pushing yourself isn't something to brag about, especially when it comes at the expense of your mental health and personal life.

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3. It's okay to question authority

Questioning authority doesn't automatically mean someone is being disrespectful. Sometimes, it means they're willing to ask why something is done a certain way instead of blindly accepting it. The issue, however, is that we are taught to be polite, which means we never question figures of authority.

Gen Z is starting to break this cycle. Gen Z tends to be more willing to question expectations, even when doing so risks being seen as impolite. Author Damini Roy explains that intelligent people are more likely to ask for evidence and reasoning rather than accept something at face value. That kind of questioning can show independent thinking and a willingness to challenge ideas rather than simply going along with them.

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4. Your job doesn't have to be your priority

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This is a hard one to unlearn. Older generations often grew up with strong messages about financial stability, career loyalty, and working your way up. Gen Z entered adulthood in a very different economic and workplace environment, which has influenced how they think about careers.

The New York Times explains that Gen Z doesn't identify with work the same way previous generations did. They've watched millennials deal with burnout, wages stay stagnant, and college degrees become less valuable, all while the cost of living keeps going up. Now, many are entering a difficult job market where even getting a degree doesn't guarantee a stable career or enough money to afford things like buying a home.

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5. Being loyal doesn't mean suffering in silence

Older generations often faced more pressure to stay committed to relationships, even when they were unhappy. Gen Z and millennials have grown up having more open conversations about boundaries, communication, and what a healthy relationship should actually look like.

That doesn't mean younger generations are the reason divorce rates are falling, but relationships are changing. According to Purdue University, overall divorce rates in the U.S. are now at their lowest levels in decades, even as people become more willing to question what they want from love and commitment.

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6. Friendships deserve just as much care as romantic relationships

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There is a phenomenon among Gen Zers that they are not dating as much as previous generations. One recent survey found that only about 31% of young adults were active daters, meaning they went on dates at least once a month, a steep decline compared with our parents and grandparents. At the same time, many young adults place a high value on friendships. In fact, 55% of Gen Z reports that they prioritize friendships over romance.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.