Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Different Opinions Of What's OK To Wear To The Grocery Store

Dressing for the grocery store has become surprisingly contentious. Some people think there’s nothing wrong with showing up in their pajamas, while others want to look more put-together.

Since each generation has its own fashion trends, that just complicates everything even more. Everyone has gotten more casual over the years, which leads to conflict at times.

Baby boomers like to dress pretty nicely when they head to the grocery store.

Boomers want to look polished everywhere they go, including the grocery store. When they were younger, boomers experimented with some pretty bold fashion choices. Their style has become much tamer over the years, and their choice of grocery store attire isn't any different.

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Boomers care about looking stylish, and to them, that simply means being neatly put together. They often feel like the sweatpants and T-shirts younger people favor are best left at home.

They’re a more formal generation overall, and they’re used to most of their interactions happening in person. Going to the grocery store can be more of a social event than an errand for them because they never know who they’ll run into, so they definitely don’t want to look sloppy.

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Gen X cares most about being comfortable when they go grocery shopping.

Gen X tends to be more concerned with practicality than other generations. They developed a particularly casual and comfortable style when they were young. Now, they’ve also devoted decades to building a professional wardrobe that gets them through the workweek.

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When they go to get groceries, they tend to wear something that falls somewhere in the middle. They’re certainly not as formal as boomers, but they also don't necessarily want to be seen in ratty clothes.

The result is often clean and comfortable, if somewhat askew. Gen X doesn't usually head to the store in their pajamas, but simple jeans and a T-shirt are more than fine by them. Even if they don’t want to look like a mess, they know that buying food for the week is far from the most formal thing they have to do.

Millennials are very casual and tend to be the least intentional about what they wear to the grocery store.

Life is really hectic for millennials, and what they wear to go grocery shopping reflects that. They’re usually running a lot of errands at once, so they want clothes that work at the grocery store, as well as at the gym and for a quick lunch with friends.

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When they're getting dressed, the thing they care more about is being comfortable, no matter where they're heading.

The athleisure industry has exploded in recent years because millennials are looking for outfits that match but aren’t a hassle to put together. This means they’re much more casual at the grocery store, and pretty much everywhere else, too. In their minds, picking up groceries for the week is just another chore. They don’t dress like slobs, but they don’t think it requires a nice outfit either.

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Gen Z has the most laid-back grocery store style, but it isn't all that different from what they wear all the time.

When it comes to style, Gen Z is the most unique, both at the grocery store and everywhere else. They care about fashion, and they usually get their inspiration from social media, but they aren’t going for super classic or elegant looks.

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Gen Z wears a lot of oversized clothes and pieces with an athletic vibe. They also like bringing back old trends. It would be totally normal to see them at the grocery store in a baggy outfit that resembles pajamas more closely than any other generation would dare try.

But the thing is, that’s how they dress all the time. They lean into comfortable trends all the time, so grocery shopping is just an extension of that.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.