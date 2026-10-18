Boomers & Gen X Still Carry 8 Things In A Purse Or Wallet That Younger People Just Don’t

Purses and wallets seem to be going extinct. Boomers and Gen Xers aren't quite ready to let go of their big bag of stuff, though. Younger people, however, don't really do it, and they don't get it.

Boomers and Gen X are known to carry around these items they deem important in their purses and wallets:

1. A checkbook

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Advertisement

This might be a strange, niche thing I developed in the '90s, but I was obsessed with checkbooks. When my parents ordered their checks every month, I’d sort through the options like I was going to decide. I was obsessed with the ones that had animals on them and always tried to convince them to buy them. At one point, they gave me one of their old checkbooks to play with. Kids these days will never understand.

While I would still love to have a checkbook, they’ve become nearly extinct in the age of technology. We can pay for everything through an app now, making checks obsolete. Major retailers began phasing out checks in 2025, so younger generations are confused about why they still carry them. They may have never even seen a checkbook.

Advertisement

2. Physical photos

We have our photos in the palm of our hands now. Every picture we take on our phone is readily available; if not, there’s always social media. When boomers and Gen X were growing up, they only had film cameras. They'd have to get them developed, often waiting days to see the pictures they took. When they got them back, they’d hold on tight to their memories.

We can all picture a moment when an older person pulled out a photo of their loved ones from their wallet or purse. It might still be special for them to carry those physical photos, especially if they were from decades ago. Images keep our memories alive. This can be especially meaningful for generations who may have lost loved ones along the way.

3. Paper receipts

When you check out at a store, most machines ask if you want a digital or paper receipt. Most of us will pick the digital option because we don’t want unnecessary paper in our bags or cars. Obviously, this is a new way to keep track of your purchases.

Advertisement

Boomers and Gen X are likely used to keeping physical receipts. Instead of having proof of purchase in their email or phone, they want it easily accessible.

I often think about the physical book my family kept for budgeting and taxes. It was packed to the brim with receipts from everything they bought. They were much more organized than I am, unsure how much I spent because my emails are backed up beyond belief. Millennials and Gen Z might also wonder if they’ll have to sort through those physical receipts in the future. Turns out, these generations dread taking on their parents’ things.

4. Cash and coins

Raul Mellado Ortiz | Shutterstock

Advertisement

I recently went to a convention (for cats, if you were wondering) and I was surprised to see so many vendors were no longer taking cash. Before, events like this ran on cash purchases. Now, it’s tap-to-pay that reigns supreme. More and more businesses and people have stopped using physical money.

However, cash isn’t dead. A study found that 20% of purchases were made with physical money instead of debit or credit cards. Older generations are used to having cash on hand, while younger ones may not understand the point of carrying it around.

5. Business cards

The internet has made networking much easier. Some social media platforms are specifically for connecting with like-minded professionals. Instead of passing out business cards, you exchange phone numbers or LinkedIn accounts. However, some people still cling to paper business cards. When they meet someone who may help their career, they pass out a card and hope to hear back. They haven’t adapted to the digital age.

Advertisement

Some people still love having tangible items. They aren’t into the digital equivalent. Some Boomers and Gen X prefer this way to mingle with others. It helps them feel more connected.

6. Loyalty punch cards

Back in my day, we didn’t have apps for our favorite businesses. If the local frozen yogurt shop or nail salon had a loyalty program, they’d hand out physical cards and use a hole punch to mark them off. Once you reached a certain number of purchases, you received a free item or a discount, depending on the business. Many places still offer these perks, but it's much different. Instead of a card, it’s all registered on an app.

Thankfully, many businesses are doubling down on their loyalty programs. They know how to keep customers returning. Sometimes, that means incentivizing them with rewards. The practice isn’t going away, but the physical cards are a thing of the past.

Advertisement

7. Paper insurance documents

Like loyalty points, most insurance companies keep records digitally. You can access your home or auto insurance with a tap of your finger. This makes it convenient if you get in an accident. You can exchange information more easily than showing paper documents. Like many industries, insurance companies are going paperless. However, not every customer is all in with the digital age.

Boomers and Gen X might prefer having the physical copy of their insurance in hand. It can give them security that they're covered. It can also be easier to access than scrolling through their phones. I’m a millennial, but I still keep paper copies of my car insurance on me in case of emergencies.

8. In-case-of-emergency contact information

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Advertisement

As I wrote before, I am not a boomer or Gen Xer, but I am obsessed with writing things down. For me, it’s easier to remember when I take pen to paper. Many millennials and Gen Zers have fully accepted keeping digital records. From keeping a Google Calendar to storing everything in their notes app, the art of taking notes is dwindling.

Some older generations were trained to keep an in-case-of-emergency card in their wallet with important contact information in the event they were in an accident. As a result, many older gens prefer to keep physical documents. Luggage tags still exist for a reason. This isn't exactly a bad idea.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.