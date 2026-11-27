Christmas traditions have obviously changed a lot over the years. One of the most obvious examples comes from what historian Lisa Jacobson calls “the excessive commercialization” of the holiday.

The world someone grows up in and the trends they get used to play a major role in the way they celebrate Christmas. That’s left each generation with its own idea of what a really good Christmas is.

Boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z all think about Christmas traditions differently when they’re celebrating.

Many of the traditions we’re familiar with now were really important to boomers, but have faded over time. Younger generations have taken a different approach to the holiday that feels more natural to them.

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Boomers think a good Christmas is a traditional one spent with the people they care about.

The baby boomer generation is known for its appreciation of traditional values, and Christmastime is no different. Data from Pew Research Center shows that they’re the generation that’s most likely to celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday and attend church as part of the festivities.

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Since boomers care about family, that’s an important part of their holiday season as well. According to a YouGov poll, they enjoy spending time with their family and friends around Christmas. They’re also the most likely to give gifts and send greeting cards.

The world is much more fast-paced now than it was when boomers were young, but they don’t think that means their Christmas traditions should change. They make sure the holiday really means something with the special memories they make.

Gen X likes to keep Christmas simple while still sticking to some traditions.

In some ways, Gen X doesn’t spend Christmas very differently than boomers do. A Gallup poll about holiday traditions showed that they prioritize gift-giving and time with loved ones, too. They’re also big fans of decorating for the holiday.

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Gen X has always been caught between more traditional boomers and modern millennials. They use that combination to create a holiday season that feels special, but not quite as formal as boomers'. Their main concern is always making people feel welcome.

For Gen X, Christmas should be fun but laid-back. They want to capture the familiar magic everyone loves without turning it into a big deal. They’re perfectly happy laughing at old family photos or classic Christmas movies instead of planning something big.

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Millennials think Christmas should be full of memories, but they also feel pressure to make it perfect.

Celebrating Christmas has become more complicated for millennials. Now that they’re parents themselves, they want their kids to experience the same holiday magic they used to know. Cute pictures of them decorating the house and baking cookies as a family feel like proof that they’re making that happen.

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But that isn’t the best approach. Psychotherapist Anna Mathur, MBACP, said, “Social media intensifies this [pressure] by presenting curated holiday moments as reality.” Of course, that wasn’t really an issue for boomers and Gen X.

Still, millennials know what really matters at Christmas. According to Pew Research Center, they spend Christmas as a cultural holiday instead of a religious one. Their priority is having fun with the people they care about, even though they have to post some pictures on Instagram, too.

Gen Z feels like a good Christmas is one that doesn't make things harder than they have to be.

Gen Z is really still figuring out what they want their Christmases to look like. They care about being with their family and exchanging gifts just like everyone else, but PwC’s Holiday Outlook 2026 survey showed that they’re trying to save money on presents and travel, which makes it hard to have the holiday they want.

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That’s why they find other ways to make it special. Gallup’s data shows that they love decorating and watching Christmas movies. These things let them feel the holiday spirit without trying to live up to some unrealistic expectations.

Really, Gen Z wants to celebrate in whatever way feels right to them. They see the holidays as a time to relax, so they don’t do anything fancy. Their goal is to have fun without unnecessary pressure.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.