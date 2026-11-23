It would be hard to imagine life without many of the modern conveniences we have today, but that doesn’t mean newer is always better.

Gen X and older millennials are proving this by reinstating a few household rules that sound old-fashioned to some people, but actually make their lives so much simpler.

Gen X and older millennials are making life easier by bringing back these old-school household rules

1. Tidy the house up before going to bed

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No one has the energy for a deep clean at the end of the day, but it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. People used to do small cleaning tasks like wiping down counters as part of their evening routine.

Somewhere along the way, we all got used to saying we would do that later. But that’s not helping anyone, as researchers found in a study published in Comprehensive Psychoneuroendocrinology. According to their data, women who were taking care of a baby had higher levels of stress in a messy environment. Putting off cleaning feels convenient but isn’t actually worth it, as Gen Xers and older millennials know.

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2. Never let leftovers go to waste

The thought of microwaving leftover food in a plastic container definitely won’t sound appealing to everyone, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s incredibly useful.

According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, a family of four loses about $2,913 on wasted food each year. Obviously, that includes all food that’s thrown away and not just uneaten leftovers, but it’s still a surprising number.

Back in the day, Gen X and older millennial kids would never have let leftovers sit in the fridge until they had gone bad. They learned to make the most of everything they had, which seems like it would be a helpful lesson for younger generations.

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3. Actually put things back where they belong when you’re done with them

Feeling too annoyed to walk down the hall and put something you were using away sounds like the ultimate first-world problem. Still, people let it get to them all the time.

That becomes an issue when random stuff starts piling up and turning into clutter. Psychology professor Deacon Joseph Ferrari, PhD, explained, “The more clutter you have, the lower people report life satisfaction. Greater the stress.”

It doesn’t seem like that big of a deal to put something in the wrong place for a little while, but it’s also not a big deal to just put it away properly. That’s an old-school rule that would keep every household running more smoothly.

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4. Keep some cash on hand just in case

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Everyone seems to have at least one older relative who keeps cash hidden in a jar in their kitchen cabinets or a book in their home office. That might seem strange to some people, but it’s actually incredibly smart.

Even in an era when people hardly use cash at all, it’s good to have some you can access easily in case you need it. Financial planner Elliot Pepper said, “A small but reasonable amount of cash should be kept on hand at all times.”

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By bringing this rule back, Gen X and older millennials are preparing for an emergency much more effectively than anyone who writes this off as a silly, old-fashioned idea.

5. Fix small problems around the house as soon as you can

A lot of the little things that pop up around the house don’t seem like they need to be handled urgently. And, of course, any kind of routine maintenance feels totally unnecessary until it’s a serious issue. It might be hard to keep up with, but these tasks can snowball over time, so it’s better to take care of them as soon as possible.

Home inspector Benjamin Martin said he often sees people ignore their gutters and air filters, which leads to major problems later on. It's better to fix things as soon as you realize they need it. This household rule can save people a lot of time and money.

6. Write the things you run out of down on a grocery list

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Keeping track of what you run out of at home so you can pick it up during your next trip to the grocery store sounds so simple that a lot of people overlook it. But grocery lists are really helpful, even if you don’t write them on paper.

If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping without planning what to buy, you know how quickly that can lead to chaos. In a study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, researchers said that lists not only help people remember what they need, but also help them stick to a budget and a healthy diet.

It’s a little thing that Gen X and older millennials watched their parents do religiously. Now, it just makes sense to them to continue the habit.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.