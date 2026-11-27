Buying someone a gift should be a fun experience, but knowing how much you're supposed to spend can get a little complicated. What if they spent way more than you did? What if you look like you're showing off by spending more?

There are simple calculations for things like wedding gifts, but others can be confusing. Depending on when you were born, your idea of an appropriate gift budget may look very different.

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What each generation thinks is appropriate to spend on a gift

Each generation grew up with its own social expectations and opinions about what makes a gift meaningful. While some might say it's the thought that counts, another may be ready to drop a pretty impressive amount of cash on a present for someone else. Here's how each generation's spending habits break down.

Baby boomers are often very generous, especially on rare occasions

Boomers often approach gift-giving with more traditional thinking, and mark the very rare events with a bigger gift. They believe a gift should reflect the occasion, so they're not always looking for the best deal on these big days.

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A 2025 YouGov survey found that baby boomers are actually among the biggest holiday gift spenders, with 12% reporting that they spent $1,000 or more on presents. Another 21% claimed that they spend between $500 and $999. Wow!

Clearly, they're not afraid to open their wallets when someone they care about is involved! This is especially true when it comes to those once-in-a-lifetime events like college graduation or a wedding.

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When it comes to buying gifts, Gen X is usually practical but generous

Gen Xers aren't super interested in spending a fortune to impress someone, but they also don't want their gift to feel like an afterthought. If they know someone will genuinely enjoy or use a gift, they're typically willing to put some decent money behind it. It's all about finding that sweet spot between thoughtful and affordable.

According to a 2026 Epsilon holiday spending report, Gen X spent an average of $544.24 on gifts during the 2025 holiday season, making them the second-highest-spending generation behind boomers. They may appreciate a good deal, but they also wouldn't want to skimp on the people they love.

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Millennials find themselves balancing generosity with the realities of adulting

Between housing costs, bills, and all the other expenses that seem to pop up out of nowhere, millennials tend to be a little more aware of how much they're spending on gifts. They are, after all, the group that is most likely to be actively raising young children, which keeps getting more and more expensive. ABC News reported that just since 2023, the cost of raising a child from birth to age 18 has risen 28%. That is an absolutely staggering statistic.

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That doesn't mean they want to give cheap, thoughtless presents, though. They'd much rather find something personal than spend a ton of money just for the sake of making an impression.

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Oftentimes, they're happy to hunt for a unique find or put together a personalized basket that's relevant to the recipient. It's the small details that matter to millennials. A little creativity can go a long way!

Gen Z is probably the most budget-conscious when it comes to buying gifts.

When Gen Zers are juggling entry-level salaries on top of endless financial responsibilities, spending a ton of money on one present isn't always realistic. Instead, they actually enjoy figuring out homemade presents or something fun that shows they put an extra level of care into the gift.

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A 2026 spending survey says that 33% of Gen Z shoppers planned to spend $100 or less during the holiday season. They might rely on more cost-effective ideas, like baking a treat or DIYing something by hand. Sometimes, they can't justify forking over all their money when they're financially struggling themselves. And who can blame them, really?

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.