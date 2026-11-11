Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X & Boomer Narcissists Act Very Differently At Home Nowadays

Narcissism shapes how people live, also evolves over someone's lifespan in very unique ways.

So, it's no surprise that narcissists in every generation, from Gen Zers and millennials to Gen Xers and boomers, all act very differently at home. Their experiences and values affect what's important to them and what's worth manipulating others to achieve.

How narcissistic people from each generation act at home

Boomers seek traditional status symbols, often at the expense of others

Boomers usually have strong family values. They tend to want traditional status symbols like career success and wealth.

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But when they're narcissists, they take those status symbols to another level, putting power and money above everything else.

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They're constantly seeking status and power, as narcissistic people often do, while also expecting everyone to aid them in doing so or bring something to the table to help elevate their status.

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They care more about how they look from the outside than finding support and connection at home.

Gen Xers weaponize their independence and self-reliance to get what they want

Most Gen Xers have a level of hyper-independence and self-reliance because of their latchkey childhoods. But Gen X narcissists weaponize their independence when they're at home.

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Their only goal is to protect their space and time. That means they'll resort to intimidation tactics or guilt trips, putting their expectations on others.

While a healthy parent or partner will make time to support others, even when it's a bit inconvenient, narcissists find any way to look out for only their interests and nobody else's.

Millennial narcissists have a grandiose sense of importance

Millennials and young people tend to have higher levels of self-esteem and well-being, but the "entitled, narcissistic generation" title that millennials have been labeled as isn't typically true.

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Actual narcissists may have similar levels of self-importance, but they tend to be more impulsive. They act aggressively when they don't get the attention they think they deserve.

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A millennial narcissist is the perfect storm of all of these things. They feel more special than everyone else, but they also expect others to constantly put their needs to the side to make them the center of attention.

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They're obsessed with self-promotion. Unfortunately, at home, it means family conversations are centered on their achievements. More importantly, they're obsessed with making their lives easier, even if it makes other people uncomfortable.

Gen Z narcissists expect others to protect their comfort at all times

Gen Zers, raised in the digital age and by overbearing parents, develop entitled tendencies by nature.

They expect convenience, and it takes a high level of security narcissists tend to lack to be able to challenge themselves without looking for an easy way out.

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But Gen Z narcissists place their need for ease onto others. They expect or manipulate them into taking responsibility for their comfort.

They're probably also obsessed with validation. While most of that may happen online, it can bubble up in their homes with parents and partners when they don't feel like the main character in everyone's story.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.