Gen-X Woman Reveals The Truth About Returning To Job Market After 4 Years Away — 'I'm No Longer A Sought-After Candidate'

I motioned my fingers up and down as I scrolled through my emails. The subject line “Your recent job application” caught my attention. But before opening the email, I took a deep breath, whispering to myself, “It’s ok, it’s just another rejection. You’re used to it now.”

As a recruiter, I know how the process works. When you apply for a job and receive a call within a few days, it’s a good sign you’ve made the long list. But if there’s only silence, followed by an email? That’s usually a rejection.

I felt that familiar wave of disappointment. By now, I’ve lost count but I must have sent out at least 80 resumes, maybe even closer to 100. On the rare occasion I get a callback, the company decides not to proceed because of my salary expectations.

Is this how the job market is now? Am I ever going to make it as a Gen-X woman who's been out of the job force for four years?

Alexander Dummer | Pexels

When I was younger, finding a job was never an issue. Employers liked my bubbly, approachable attitude and ambition. I worked fast, built trusting relationships with clients, and grew my connections. My career followed.

But as I advanced in my career, I realized while I love coaching staff, I couldn’t play office politics. I knew I wouldn’t be a good manager, and I didn’t want to be one either. I just wanted to be a strong contributor and a high performer in my field.

It all seemed fine until I hit my 40s. The expectation is that you should be a senior leader or in a management role by now. If people don’t see seniority on your resume, they assume you’re mediocre.

Employers immediately put you in the “on your way out” category — “This person has no ambition; we need someone who’s up and coming and wants to grow,” they say.

The lack of desire to climb the corporate ladder is viewed as a lack of ambition. Suddenly, years of experience became a baggage rather than an asset. I feel stuck — too senior to be a junior, yet not senior enough to lead.

The changes I didn’t see coming

RDNE Stock project | Pexels

And then there was COVID. The pandemic has changed everything. If you were one of the lucky ones who kept a job during COVID and are still holding on today, consider yourself fortunate.

I quit my job to start a business just before COVID hit. It was coincidental. I planned to take a part-time job and build the business on the side until it gained traction. But shortly after I left, COVID struck. Panic set in and jobs vanished. I had no choice but to focus on building my business full-time.

Thanks to COVID though, I found unexpected success selling online. Even though I didn’t have enough social proof, sales kept coming in.

I thought the universe had opened a new path for me, so I embraced it. I learned a lot, made plenty of mistakes, and after nearly 4 years, realized this wasn’t what I wanted long-term.

Reflecting on it, I knew that if it weren’t for the company politics, I might never have left my job. I didn’t have groundbreaking ideas or a problem to solve. I just wanted to get out of the unpleasant environment.

I laughed at my naivety but told myself it was better late than never. So, I decided to close my business and returned to a 9–5, while continuing to create on the side.

But things have changed. AI has gone mainstream, and companies have embraced it fully. What used to be a 10-person team now only needs 2. Then, there’s the way of working. The multiple lockdowns showed us remote work is possible.

And finally, with an increasing number of migrants bringing great skills and lower rates, they tried to get a foot in the door. Before 2020, a job vacancy might get 20–50 applications. Now, it’s more like 200–300. Companies have more choices.

How do you stand out as a Gen-X employee?

Polina Zimmerman | Pexels

Honestly, I don’t know. Even surrounded by my network of highly skilled recruitment professionals, I can’t give you a clear answer.

Yes, you need a polished resume

Of course, you should tap into your network — that’s a given

Reach out to recruitment agencies — that’s your starting point

Send LinkedIn messages to hiring managers — but lately, that had mixed results

Maybe try a 30-second video introduction — some people love it

Or build a personal brand on LinkedIn to capture attention — why not

What else can you do? If nothing works, keep going. Work on your mindset. Be patient, be adaptable, and stay positive. And one day, something will come through.

KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA | Pexels

These days, finding a job feels harder than getting picked for a reality show. Especially if you’re at a crossroads like me — no longer a junior but not yet experienced enough for a senior role. It’s a reality that hits hard.

I wish I’d taken Stephen Hawking seriously when he talked about the power of Artificial Intelligence ten years ago. I wish I’d been more strategic and thought longer term when I decided to quit. I wish I hadn’t settled too comfortably in the middle so that I could be more competitive in today’s job market. I wish…

But you can’t go back in time. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial to push beyond your comfort zone, expand your knowledge, follow your curiosity, and keep a growth mindset. It was my positivity that helped me find a contract position within weeks of closing my business. And when that contract ended, another short-term role came along soon after.

But I admit the constant job search is exhausting. I’m ready for something more permanent and break free from this endless job search cycle. How do I do that? I just tried to stay positive and keep applying. Because that’s what you do when you’re in the middle of it all — you keep going.

Sarina Chiu works in HR by day and writes part-time to explore her creativity. She shares insights on investing, side hustles, and empowering single, middle-aged women to live fulfilling, independent lives. Her work appears on Medium, and she runs a Substack publication focused on achieving financial independence as a late starter.