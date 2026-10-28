Gen X Is The Last Generation Doing 9 Housework Habits Millennials & Gen Z Gave Up On

According to the American Cleaning Institute, many people admit they struggle to keep up with everyday maintenance in high-touch areas of their homes.

That's probably why millennials and Gen Z handle their household chores differently than Gen X and baby boomers. Burned out with little support, there are certain household chores they've given up on that Gen X can't help but do.

Gen X is the last generation doing 9 chores millennials and Gen Z have already given up on:

1. Ironing their clothes before wearing them

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There's nothing wrong with ironing your clothes religiously, especially for work. You don't want to look unpresentable. But while Millennials and Gen Z can skip ironing every day (and maybe always?), Gen X has either purchased a steaming machine or still irons their clothes for work.

Baby boomers and the silent generation? They were almost religiously devoted to ironing. Those nuclear family housewives even ironed bed shets!

That's probably why Gen X is the last generation of weekly ironers. They grew up with parents who constantly nagged them about looking presentable. Now, even as adults, they do the chore most of the younger generations gave up on. Even if it's a pain, they'd rather spare the extra time than be side-eyed at work.

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2. Washing and reusing plastic containers

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Gen X is similar to boomers and silent gens in some ways. They might not have been as frugal, but they definitely picked up a few housework habits. While Millennials and Gen Z hate keeping plastic containers in the house, Gen X couldn't be more different. They'll happily wash and reuse plastic containers to save a quick buck. And glass jars that had olives or jelly in them? You know they're washing and saving those!

Is there anything wrong with that? No, that's their decision, but you can't blame younger generations for buying a box of storage containers at Target and recycling the rest.

According to Environmental Health News, "Reusing disposable plastic bottles and containers can release harmful chemicals and microplastics into food and beverages." So, in some ways, Gen Z is being smart. But when it comes to glass, maybe Gen X is onto something.

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3. Hand-scrubbing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher

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If there's one thing 90% of us all despise, it's washing the dishes. It doesn't matter how few dishes are in the sink. Needing to roll up your sleeves and scrub your pans rigorously is annoying. That's probably why so many Gen Zers prefer ordering takeout. You don't have to deal with the cleanup time!

But times have changed since the 1970s. Most American households have dishwashers. Still, despite how mainstream dishwashers have become, Gen X refuses to get with the program. In their eyes, dishwashers aren't that effective. But while their concerns are valid, one study published in blank found that short cycles in domestic dishwashers reduce the microbial load on contaminated dishes.

It's not that Gen X won't use them, but if there aren't many dishes, they'll probably skip it and baby boomers are the same. Worse than that, though? They also wash the dishes before they put them in the dishwasher. Not just a rinse, a full scrub! That's something you won't see a Gen Zer do.

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4. Mending torn clothes instead of throwing them away

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Mending clothes is kind of a cool thing Gen X learned from boomer and silent generation parents and grandparents. Not only is it more ecologically responsible, it helps you save money and teaches you to really appreciate what you have.

Clothes nowadays are so expensive, even the ones that are supposed to be affordable. If you want to buy a new wardrobe, it'll cost you an arm and a leg. That's probably why Gen X mends torn clothes instead of throwing them away. Like, yes, it'll take more time; however, wasting time is much better than spending $40 on just one new tank top or tee.

In this economy, you've got to make every penny count. And while millennials and Gen Z save money in other ways, they refuse to save money by learning how to sew. Sorry, but that's one household chore they gave up on.

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5. Making homemade cleaning solutions instead of buying them

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Gen X loves to save money where it counts. While Millennials and Gen Z are obsessed with smell and cleaning videos on social media, Gen X is looking to get the job done. That's why they make homemade cleaning solutions instead of always buying them. Does it smell as good as Pine-Sol? No, not even close.

But if it means fewer chemicals and more money in their account, they count it as a win. Unfortunately for them, natural doesn't always mean effective. But, often, these classics (which often involve vinegar and/or baking soda) really do the job!

So, if the goal is to clean off grime, go for it! Just remember to be careful what you're mixing (always double and triple check before mixing anything with bleach, ammonia or vinegar, as some combinations can be immediately dangerous). Some can even literally explode.

Also, if you're trying to disinfect, make sure you dilute properly. Not everything will get rid of all types of germs, so it does take a little research if you want to try it.

Once you have a routine in place, like boomers and Gen X often do, it becomes easy and sometimes even safer.

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6. Making the bed every morning

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Millennials and Gen Z know it's good practice to make the bed every morning. They know a clean room improves mental health and releases dopamine. Still, you'll rarely catch them adding it to their to-do list. It's not always laziness, they've just got enough on their plate and aren't that worried about a messy bed.

Gen X and boomers are a little more particular. Maybe it was their upbringing, but their parents didn't let their messy bed slide. Instead, they were told to make their bed every morning and it's stuck with them. And, to be honest, even as a Gen Z member myself, it's a habit that pays off when you climb into your tidy bed each night.

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7. Polishing wooden furniture with furniture wax

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Does wooden furniture look great? Absolutely, but all that upkeep isn't fun. If you want to keep your wooden furniture shining, you've got to be willing to polish it with furniture polish. Unfortunately, not everyone is willing to do this. Especially for younger generations, polishing their furniture is just the last thing on their mind.

However, Gen X was taught to take care of their things and baby boomers and silent gen elders are the experts in this art. They might not want to, but they know their house reflects who they are. That's probably why they keep up with polishing their furniture. They want their furniture to last and look good, since they have no plans to replace what works with something that's probably not nearly as high-quality anyway.

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8. Separating laundry by color before every wash

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Okay, they know it's bad. Millennials and Gen Z were taught to separate their darks and whites, too. Like Gen X, they were scolded every time they washed dark and light clothes together. In their parents' words, "You're going to mess up your clothes!" But, while they know the risks, it just seems like a waste most of the time.

Laundry is the most annoying chore outside of washing dishes. Unlike washing dishes, we can't order takeout laundry and avoid cleanup time. Once those clothes pile up, they need to get washed. Thankfully, Gen Z is on top of it. They don't just separate it by color.

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9. Dusting furniture at least once a week

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It sucks, but homes get dusty and can even stimulate your allergies if you aren't dusting regularly. That annoying ceiling fan you ignore? It'll catch up to you eventually. But while millennials and Gen Z wait until the last possible second, Gen X dusts their furniture at least once a week. They probably even have a few wild little gadgets to make dusting those high places easier, too.

Most Americans spend 90% of their time inside. That's why they need clean air in their home. Dust mites are no joke. They're one of the main indoor triggers for people with allergies. So, do what Gen X does: make dusting part of your household habits. It's annoying, but it makes all the difference.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.