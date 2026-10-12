Mentally & Emotionally Exhausted People Usually Experience 9 Things When They Have Genuinely Nothing Left To Give

With more than half of employees feeling burned out in their current jobs, and 37% feeling so overwhelmed they find it hard to even do their job, it's no wonder many folks feel so exhausted and stressed. Unfortunately, burnout can be easily dismissed since many don't think to take it seriously.

The dangerous thing about exhaustion like this is that it can slowly creep up. Over time, people dealing with mental and emotional exhaustion have nothing left to give, often because they ignore the red flags. In the end, it can lead to apathy and even a physical breakdown.

Things exhausted people experience when they have nothing left to give emotionally or mentally

1. Unexplained physical exhaustion

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Persistent physical exhaustion without a clear medical cause can be a significant indicator of burnout, particularly when it's accompanied by other symptoms like cynicism and difficulty concentrating. According to a study from the Bulletin of the World Health Organization, this is because burnout is considered a syndrome encompassing various psychological and physical factors related to chronic stress in a work or life context.

Overworking isn't always the source of burnout, though it is a major contributor. Psychologist Dr. Sherry Benton explained that it's caused by "a person's lifestyle mismatch." In addition to not having a healthy work-life balance, you can also experience exhaustion from having work that isn't meaningful or worthwhile.

Not having enough support or reinforcement in the workplace can lead to mental and emotional exhaustion pretty quickly. Working hard, long hours doesn't automatically burn you out, because if you find the work you're doing enjoyable and rewarding, you can feel energized.

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2. Insomnia

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Insomnia can significantly indicate potential exhaustion and burnout. Mentally and emotionally exhausted folks with nothing left to give often report having a hard time falling or staying asleep, which can impair function and further contribute to fatigue.

It's also important to view exhaustion from multiple angles. According to Benton, "Too often we think about mental health and mental illness as a single dimension, but the two are separate constructs. You can have a high level of mental health or a low level of mental health, and you can have more severe symptoms of mental illness or no symptoms."

For example, you may have a diagnosable disorder, such as major depression, that's managed with medication and treatment, while still having a high level of mental health despite that. You can also have a non-diagnosable disorder and have very low mental health, even though your symptoms wouldn't necessarily lead to a mental health diagnosis.

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3. Lack of concentration

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Difficulty concentrating is a prominent symptom of mental exhaustion. People who find it hard to focus often experience mind wandering and struggle to retain information, often because they're chronically stressed. This is often accompanied by feelings of fatigue and reduced cognitive performance in areas like problem-solving.

When someone has nothing left to give, their energy is fully depleted. They haven't given their mind a break or worked on a healthy work-life balance. But Benton pointed out that the longer you try to tough it out without positive sources, it will only make you more susceptible to exhaustion.

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4. Headaches

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There's a strong link between experiencing frequent headaches and burnout. Headaches can be an indicator of exhaustion and burnout, with one 2023 study finding that 65% of participants with burnout also had frequent headaches.

When someone is experiencing high levels of work-related or personal stress, they're more likely to report experiencing headaches as a result. And headaches that are frequent and endless, it can be debilitating.

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5. Loss of appetite

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According to the American Psychological Association, loss of appetite often occurs as a physical manifestation of the emotional and mental exhaustion associated with chronic stress. Due to the overwhelming demands of work or life, people may experience decreased hunger or skip meals altogether. It can eventually progress to weight loss in more severe cases.

For people who are exhausted and have no energy left for anything, Benton suggested focusing on experiences as a source of joy. Whereas material items can make us happy temporarily, experiences "stimulate our brains in ways that improve concentration and memory," she said.

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6. Digestive issues

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A 2023 study found that people experiencing burnout and exhaustion often report digestive issues like stomach pain, nausea, bloating, and constipation. This suggests that stress associated with burnout can significantly impact the gastrointestinal system.

Not everyone experiencing exhaustion will have physical symptoms like this, and the severity of these issues can vary depending on individual factors. But because there's a link between gastrointestinal irritation and mental health issues, it's important to be aware of how your body is reacting to exhaustion.

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7. Irritability and/or anger

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Irritability and anger often appear in the early stages of mental and emotional exhaustion due to feeling overwhelmed and frustrated, according to a 2022 study. This leads to a general sense of being unable to cope, manifesting as a short temper and snappy responses, and even increased conflict with people at work or home.

The longer you dismiss it, the worse it can get. You'll find that your immune system is compromised, and you may also end up with anxiety and other lifestyle-related illnesses. Burnout is not something to take lightly.

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8. Symptoms of an anxiety disorder

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Experiencing high levels of emotional exhaustion is often associated with increased anxiety symptoms. Anxiety can be a significant indicator of burnout, mainly when manifested as chronic worry and difficulty relaxing. Burnout like this is common among students, but as Benton pointed out, people who work too much often experience it as well.

"When [equating perfectionism with achievement] is your mindset, you arrive to the point of diminishing return," she said. "Your concentration falls apart, it's hard to focus, and every task you do becomes more difficult and more complicated. It affects your entire brain's memory system to try to work in a burnout state for a long period of time. You actually become far less effective, and you're making yourself less competent by not having that balance in your life," she warned.

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9. Symptoms of depression

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Experiencing symptoms like fatigue, loss of interest, decreased motivation, and feelings of worthlessness can be present in both exhaustion and depression. But depressive symptoms also indicate burnout, especially when it's related to work stress.

When someone is so exhausted that they have nothing left to give, it's important for them to pay close attention to the difference. Because while depression and exhaustion have similarities, burnout is typically considered more work-specific while depression can affect all aspects of life.

Nicole Yi is a former associate editor at PopSugar. She oversees, writes, and plans all copy and content across channels for her company, an exciting e-commerce brand called Verishop.

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