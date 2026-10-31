Gen X & Boomers Still Do 7 Things With Food That Younger Generations Find Strange

Gen X and baby boomers grew up in a time when certain food choices that would seem odd to us today were considered perfectly normal. Traditional dishes like meatloaf don’t appeal to my millennial self at all, but boomers and Gen X might think it's equally unappealing to stand in line for a seat to try the trendiest menu item of the moment, like I often do.

Some older folks prefer scraping every bit of food off their plates to get the most out of their money, while younger people are more likely to eat as much as they want and move on. This can make dining together awkward, but we all need to find a middle ground to preserve our relationships.

Most Gen X and baby boomers still do these interesting things with their food that younger people think are super weird

1. Cooking messy dishes like meatloaf

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When I was younger, I remember my grandma cooking meatloaf. Since I haven’t eaten meat since I was 12, I had an excuse to get out of eating it. I do know several people who grew up eating it and love it, but messy, traditional dishes like that can be off-putting to younger generations who would rather have something more appealing to the eye to post on social media.

Sharing meals is beneficial for families. Eating brings everyone together and creates memories. Older generations may find happiness in preparing the food they loved to eat as kids, even if their own kids and grandkids find it strange.

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2. Serving huge portions

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The last time you had a meal with your parents or grandparents, they probably gave you a massive serving. It comes from a good place. They want to make sure you are fed and taken care of, especially when they don’t see you that often. Cooking for loved ones improves people's mood and increases overall happiness.

Sadly, younger people might find this frustrating. Society expects people, especially women, to be thin and attractive. When grandma puts a glob of mashed potatoes on their plate, it can make them uncomfortable because they are worried about their weight, which may cause them to eat more restrictively.

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3. Saving every leftover

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Younger generations are very into eating at the hottest restaurants and trying the best recipes they can find on TikTok. When they go out to eat, they're less likely to take leftovers home. Researchers found that Gen Z specifically avoids leftovers because they fear missing out on the next big meal with their friends. Plus, they often crave trying something new each day.

Gen X and boomers had parents who were leftover people because the economy made them that way. They grew up eating the same meal a few times a week because they had to get rid of leftovers, and that still works out for them as they get older. A study of Gen Z and Gen X found that these younger generations waste significantly more food. The researchers believe younger people don’t understand the value of food, and boomers and Gen X would likely agree.

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4. Eating the same meals every day

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Some people know what they like and stick to it. I’m sure you all have an older loved one who sticks to the same schedule. The breakfast and lunch menus may stay the same day in and day out. It makes grocery shopping easier and prevents them from trying something they may not like.

They may think this is good for them, but it can cause health complications. Note that eating the same foods can strip our bodies of certain nutrients we need. Gen Z and Millennials may not know the health effects, but they do prefer to switch up their meals as mentioned above.

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5. Throwing meals together with whatever they find in the fridge

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I am as millennial as it comes. Instead of being resourceful, if there’s no obvious meal in my fridge or freezer, ordering out it is. Sometimes, I even look for excuses to say nothing in my fridge is worth making a meal out of to justify my little treat. Growing up, my mom was the queen of throwing things together at the last minute. That could never be me.

Food delivery apps have taken over. However, not everyone wants to use them. Younger generations use these services more than the older ones. Nearly 80% of Gen Z and millennials say they use these apps roughly once a week, while only 21.5% of Gen X and 10% of boomers do the same. With food at home, they can make meals and see no reason to order out.

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6. Freezing food before it goes bad

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Whenever I have to throw out groceries I wasted during the week (probably because I ordered from DoorDash), I feel immense guilt. As we mentioned before, Gen X and boomers are more likely to care about food waste than younger generations, so they stick everything in the freezer to make sure it doesn’t go bad before they can eat it. However, it's important to be sure it stays safe to eat.

I remember the first time I saw a loaf of bread in my mom’s freezer. I was confused, to say the least. When she explained it, I thought she was brilliant. Turns out, her generation and her parents had been doing it as a matter of fact for years.

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7. Not seasoning their meals

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Boomers and Gen X grew up with rather bland food. Mid-century Americans didn’t branch out with flavor profiles the way we do now. This often dates back to the infrastructure caused by World War II, when people relied on plain, processed foods and leaned into TV dinners and canned soups to feed their families.

As they get older, bland food may stay their go-to choice. As we age, our taste changes. Flavors may not be as strong as they used to be. At this point, they may not realize their food is plain, but the people in their lives certainly do.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.