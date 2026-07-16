People Who Actually Enjoy Cooking Usually Own 6 Oddly Simple Things

It's hard to muster up the desire to cook when you get home from a long day at work. It's much easier to order delivery or heat up instant meals. But for people who actually enjoy cooking, it's not just to feed themselves. In fact, it's how they express themselves and find a bit of zen in their lives.

You'll often find very specific gadgets and items in their kitchen that make cooking easier and more streamlined. They aren't reinventing the wheel, they've just found appliances that make the tedious bits go a lot faster. That way, they're able to proudly say that the delicious outcome is home-cooked, and can save a lot of money as well.

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When people actually enjoy cooking, they usually own these simple things

1. Cheese grater

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Cheese is a staple that's in more recipes than you think. When the time comes for shredded cheese on top of lasagna or French onion soup, you can either buy a pre-made package from the store or hand cut it.

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People who love to cook prefer the latter, and they credit the invention of the cheese grater to this. While grating cheese by hand takes a bit more time, it ensures consistency and gives a pretty presentation, leaving you feeling proud of your dish.

Many cheese graters nowadays have different options for slicing that allow you to choose the size and shape of your shreds. While this item may rank low in necessity, it can transcend your cooking game to new levels.

2. Vegetable peeler

A vegetable peeler is a tool that's slowly turned into an essential across the board. But some people don't realize they don't own one until it's time to peel a large bag of potatoes for a recipe.

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A peeler removes the skin from vegetables, but it also gets rid of blemishes and leaves everything looking clean. It's not just for veggies though. People can even slice onions or peel fruits with tough skins, like lemons.

Of course, an old-fashioned paring knife is always available, but there are many more risks, and nobody wants their night to turn into a trip to the ER. A vegetable peeler is a basic that many beginners and even experts have in their kitchen.

3. Rice cooker

If you've ever talked to someone who regularly eats at home, they've probably raved about their rice cooker. But what's the difference from just boiling it on the stove?

When you taste perfectly prepared rice from a rice cooker, you'll figure it out quickly. It elevates the grain so it's fluffy and soft, rather than potentially containing crunchy bits that didn't get cooked through. Plus, it makes it easy to multitask in the kitchen, letting the cooker do all the work.

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Rice is a filling element to any meal, and it's healthy alongside protein and vegetables. For people who really enjoy cooking, they understand that time is of the essence.

4. Cast iron skillet

There's a reason why the cast iron skillet has stood the test of time. Dating back to the 17th century, people have been using cast iron cookware that's multipurpose and sturdy. If you've inherited one or have purchased it, chances are your great-grandchildren could still use it in its original condition.

Cooks love the cast iron not just for its durability, but its simplicity. While most pans that claim to be non-stick, they take a fair amount of elbow grease to clean, but cast iron skillets don't require soap when scrubbing. Taking care of a pan like this means using salt and oil only.

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The real kicker is its versatility, as it's what keeps adventurous chefs coming back to it time and time again. It can sub-in as a grill for people living in apartments, and it withstands high temperatures. Honestly, it can do it all, and even the most basic cooks have it as a staple in their kitchen.

5. Hand juicer

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People who cook at home don't want to deal with the monotony of squeezing every lemon or lime wedge. And, in truth, it doesn't get all of the juice that the citrus yields anyway. Instead, they use a hand juicer, saving time and money.

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Rather than breaking the bank on an electrical juicer, at-home chefs prefer hand juicers for their efficiency and authenticity. Individuals that enjoy the process of cooking like to go through the steps in the recipe with care, so they keep their appliances and tools unplugged, giving them more control over the outcome.

A hand juicer typically comes in a variety of cheap options and they're long-lasting. Using freshly-squeezed lemon juice can elevate a dish, rather than using a store-bought bottle or skipping out on it entirely.

6. Mandoline slicer

This is an underrated tool that will have any novice cook feeling like a Chef de Cuisine. The mandoline saves people the trouble of having to Google slicing techniques, getting the job done quickly with almost no effort.

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While it's important to follow safety guidelines around this item, as they can be quite dangerous when not used properly, cooks rave about the multiple settings. Beginners in the kitchen may not know specific types of cuts, but they can execute them without proper knife skills.

This tool not only elevates a dish, making you look like you're living your best life, but it greatly reduces time spent in the kitchen. That way, you can focus more on taste and enjoying the fruits of your labor.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.