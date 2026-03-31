Do you like to plan for the future? I do. I end every day by making my plan for the next day. I make a plan for the week, the month, the quarter, and the year — with the understanding that plans can always be modified. Even now, during these uncertain days, I plan. I take the time to do this because having an organized plan makes me feel in control.

Things are changing every day. It’s hard to know what to expect. A study found that people who made clearer plans experienced lower stress and felt better than those who were less mindful about planning. So, the plan I create for my day lets me decide what I want to do and when I will do it within reason.

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The future feels impossible to plan right now, but there's one thing you can still control

Manage your expectations and stay flexible

Of course, there are still things to work around, like scheduled meetings or other virtual appointments. At this time, the longer-range plans I had made have either been altered or completely scrapped. I’m certain this has probably happened to you, too.

Research has shown that managing expectations and being flexible have long been important parts of my plans — you never know if life or circumstances will throw you a curveball. I find that being flexible and not piling too many tasks into each day provides necessary wiggle room. When you give yourself the ability to adjust your plan, it’s easier to accommodate the unexpected things that life sends your way.

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Life keeps me on my toes as things are constantly changing. Even routine appointments are handled differently now. The way I used to expect an appointment or errand to go off without a hitch simply doesn’t happen anymore. I’m realizing that while planning is important, it's even more important to manage my expectations, to be flexible and understanding.

Adjust your routines instead of abandoning them

Lordn vis Shutterstock

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I recently made an appointment to take my two dogs, Miles and Josie, to the veterinarian for their annual check-up. In the past, when I took Miles and Josie to their vet appointment, I would drive to the animal hospital, park the car, and bring them inside the building to the reception area. The receptionist would greet the three of us. Then, we would wait until we were shown to an examination room.

During each dog’s examination, I would chat with the doctor and talk about each dog’s personality. It was a warm and friendly experience. A couple of days before our appointment, the veterinarian's hospital sent me an email with what to expect and how to plan. The message explained that there's a new protocol.

Expect familiar experiences to look different

The new routine was very different. I stayed in the car while Miles and Josie were taken inside the hospital by the vet techs. After a little while, the veterinarian called me to talk about my dogs. She reviewed their overall health and let me know which booster shots she would give.

A little while later, a receptionist called me to get payment for the visit. After a few more minutes, another vet tech brought Miles and Josie back to my car, and we went home. It struck me that, while I’m sure the medical attention was just as good, I somehow felt deprived of my time with the veterinarian. I chuckled at myself because that was sort of silly.

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Focus on what you can plan right now

There will be new ways to do familiar things. Manage your expectations, be flexible, and understand that while some parts of these experiences will be familiar, others will be different.

Visiting my son and his family in Seattle is still on my plans for now. I’m holding out hope that I can go. I know that my airport and airplane experience will be different and familiar. It’s a lengthy five-hour flight, so I’m hoping the flight attendants will continue to offer water and snacks.

Since I plan to stay at my son’s house, I haven't investigated staying in a hotel. But my friend and colleague, who's traveling by car this week, will be staying at a hotel. And she knows she'll be following a different routine. Her plan has changed. So, she’s bringing some food with her to keep in the mini-fridge to avoid ordering room service.

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Let your plans evolve with changing circumstances

Who knows if things will go back to the way they ever were? All any of us can do is take it one day at a time, whether you’re like me and you love planning and do it regularly, or you only plan a few things here and there. Research has completely agreed that having a plan can help guide you. A plan can also provide you with some measure of comfort and control if you manage your expectations.

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Diana Quintana is a certified professional organizer and the owner of DNQ Solutions, who teaches people how to become organized and maintain order in their lives.