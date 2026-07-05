People With Zero Ability To Think For Themselves Usually Ask 9 Questions That Frustrate High-Level Thinkers

There are two types of people in the world: those who can think independently and those who just can’t. The former group is usually made up of deep thinkers who genuinely enjoy figuring things out, while the latter likes to use those people’s minds instead of their own if possible.

Saying anyone is able to completely think for themselves is a bit misleading since all of our thoughts are shaped by our culture, but some folks make much more of an effort than others. People who don’t even try ask some questions that demonstrate just how helpless they are while also being incredibly annoying.

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People who can’t think for themselves will probably ask these 9 frustrating questions:

1. ‘Am I right?’

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This might be the most obvious question, both in terms of what someone would ask and how frustrating it would be. If someone isn’t very confident in their own reasoning and they know they’ve got another person on hand who’s super smart, it makes sense that they would be tempted to ask for them to confirm whether or not they’re right.

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This is just a way for that person to seek reassurance, which isn’t an inherently bad thing. Doing so repeatedly usually means someone is dealing with a lot of insecurity that is completely throwing them off, though. They’re not going to learn anything if someone else tells them if they’re right, and that other person is going to become seriously resentful really fast.

2. ‘What would you do?’

The next best thing to someone asking whether they’re right or wrong has to be to question what that other person would do in the same situation. There’s nothing wrong with asking for advice, but it can get old really quickly when it’s clear that one person is just trying to take advantage of another’s intelligence.

Always asking others for their input like this could be a sign that someone is extremely indecisive, which leaves them in a state of fear that stops them from making a choice in a reasonable amount of time. This person will naturally struggle with thinking for themselves because thinking about absolutely anything feels challenging.

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3. ‘How should I feel about it?’

Someone could argue that this is just their way of asking for someone’s opinion, but they’re going about it the wrong way. Harvard Business School professors Joshua D. Margolis and David A. Garvin said that the key to asking someone what they think is to be specific.

Instead, a question like this implies that person simply wants to be told what to believe. They’re literally ready to adopt the opinion of whoever they’re talking to. This requires no critical thinking on their part, which is what they want.

4. ‘Can you tell me the answer?’

This feels pretty bold, but that doesn’t mean some people wouldn’t try it. If someone truly can’t think for themselves, and doesn’t want to make an attempt in the first place, getting the right answer from someone they think knows better would be a dream come true.

If someone is willing to ask for the answer without doing any work themselves, it means they’re probably too dependent on others. They aren’t comfortable with their own thoughts and conclusions, so they rely on other people’s. Few things are more infuriating.

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5. ‘Is this true?’

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Asking if something is true probably isn’t the worst thing someone could do, especially if the person they’re asking is willing to explain. But it’s much better if they can determine whether something is true or false based on what they already know and what they can learn from research.

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Determining the truth requires evidence, which can come in different forms depending on the subject. People who think and care deeply don’t mind searching for that evidence, even if it’s not super convenient, but that sounds like a nightmare to others.

6. ‘Should I do that?’

Psychotherapist Amy Morin, LCSW, said of decision-making, “It takes good critical thinking skills, the ability to evaluate your own biases, and the willingness to seek out the information that will help you make the right choice.” Obviously, those are things that people who can’t think independently aren’t very good at and aren’t interested in trying to do better.

When someone turns to another person to make the choices they need to make for themselves, they’re not only bothering whoever they ask, but they’re also giving up control of their own life. That might feel easier in the short-term, but someone giving up their autonomy is never worth it.

7. ‘Can you fix this?’

There are several things wrong with this question. The biggest might be getting caught up in the belief that highly intelligent people can solve any problem with an almost superhuman strength. It feels so easy to put broken pieces in someone else’s hands and ask them to fix it, but that’s totally overwhelming for them.

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It also takes away the opportunity for the person who asked to become more self-reliant and resilient. If they fix this problem, they’ll be better prepared when other ones arise in the future. They shouldn’t rule out the ability to develop even more in that way.

8. ‘Who’s right and who’s wrong?’

The problem with asking which side of an argument is right and which side is wrong is the way it promotes all-or-nothing thinking. Instead of recognizing that there’s some middle ground to be found or nuance to be had, this person is saying that one person knows what they’re talking about while the other doesn’t.

Psychologist Leon F. Seltzer, PhD, said, “It’s fascinating that with matters peculiarly human, what’s true can also be seen as false — and vice versa. It all depends on how individuals configure the issue.” Smart people understand that nothing is black-and-white, and it bothers them when others imply that something is.

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9. ‘Why won’t this work?’

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This is a situation where previously mentioned principles like specificity and responsibility would be extremely useful. It also shows how important it is to develop critical thinking skills. People who can’t think for themselves want to rely on others’ skills, but they can’t get through life that way.

Critical thinking affects pretty much every aspect of life, so someone who depends on other people for it is really giving up any control they had. They don’t have to have all the answers and never ask questions, but they’ll live a more fulfilling life if they develop those skills for themselves.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.