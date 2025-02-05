Language defines our humanity. From helping us to connect with other cultures to forming our social interactions and defining our shared communities, the niche words, phrases, and language we choose to use hold a great deal of power over our interactions and identity, as experts from Stanford University suggest. Even when reflecting on words that have gone forgotten and unused in the modern age, there’s still power behind the language that once defined people’s existence and social connections.

With so many new slang words today, there are certain forgotten words that are oddly relevant in this day and age that can be repurposed into perfectly useful phrases. By reimagining their role in today’s world, it’s possible to both connect with the humanity, culture, language, and humor of people several decades ago while still embracing the modernity of language and slang today.

Here are 11 forgotten words that are oddly relevant in this day and age

1. Fudgel

Despite being a seemingly vague dessert, the English term “fudgel” actually describes the art of trying to fake productivity or look busy when you’re actually doing nothing. While it might not be a casual resident of your current vocabulary, it’s not hard to adopt and understand. It's a combination of “fudge” — to fake something — and “fiddle” — representative of passing time.

Perfect for characterizing the afternoon slump in the office or for calling out your kids' lazy behavior doing chores on Saturday morning, there are a million ways to bring back this “old-fashioned" vocabulary word into your modern day language.

2. Lanspresado

Have you ever had that one friend who conveniently shows up to any event without their wallet, or is always asking for someone else to pay for them when you go out for dinner? The 18th century word “lanspresado” is the perfect characterization of this behavior — someone who always arrives somewhere intentionally without money to spend for themselves.

While the traditional definition is someone who “comes into company with but Two-Pence in his pocket,” today it can easily be used to explain someone who’d prefer to pretend they don’t have Apple Pay or Venmo when they forget their wallet.

3. Groke

Initially used to describe a dog’s longing looks at another’s food, the Old Scots term “groke” can now be used in a modern day context to indirectly ask for a taste of someone’s meal. Does your toddler groke at you when you eat your pizza? Are you being groked at in the office when you open up your midday sweet treat?

While it’s been used to describe the hunger of another for a long time, it can easily be implemented into your language today in a number of scenarios. Even if someone is yearning for something you have outside of food, they could technically be groking.

4. Ultracrepidarian

A 19th century term used to characterize people who speak about things they know nothing about, “ultracrepidarian” can be the perfectly polite way to call out someone’s incompetent and impolite behavior.

Originally crafted by a cobbler’s input on a painter’s rendition of a foot in their artwork, the word’s original phrasing comes from “beyond the sole” — someone offering unsolicited advice on something they have no expertise or experience in.

5. Peg Puff

Originated in Northern England, the term “peg puff” is used to describe a young woman with an “old soul” who typically dresses in an old-fashioned way and adopts the mannerisms of someone much older than them.

Especially in today’s world, when so many older hobbies like crocheting, sewing, and even cooking are becoming more popular amongst younger generations like Gen Z, it’s not surprising that this is one of the forgotten words that are oddly relevant in this day and age.

6. Uhtceare

Have you ever woken up with an overwhelming sense of anxiety — not necessarily about anything in particular, just nervousness about getting started with your day? The Old English word “uhtceare” is used to describe this experience, and is one of the forgotten words that are oddly relevant in this day and age as more people speak about and verbalize their struggles with anxiety.

The next time you wake up too early, unable to go back to sleep worrying about the day ahead, just remember this word, characterizing an experience that millions have already experienced and overcome in the past.

7. Snollygoster

A derivative of the word “snallygaster,” the 19th century American term “snollygoster” was used to describe a dishonest or completely corrupt politician. Despite being the perfect word to describe a power-hungry public figure, hoping to take office just for the sake of dominance, rather than democracy or leadership, snollygoster is one of the forgotten words that are oddly relevant in this day and age.

Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum or your personal beliefs, you can surely easily envision a snollygoster — filled with words of promise, an egotistical attitude, and hardly any competence in truly embodying the characteristics of a leader.

8. Wamblecropt

While it might be a bit of an uncomfortable experience, there’s no underestimating the joy and pure eccentricity that the word “wamblecropt” evokes. In a much less favorable tone, the old English word is used to characterize the uncomfortable experience of indigestion, to the point where you can’t move or function without addressing it.

Likely arising from indigestion’s tendency to make your stomach “wamble,” being wamblecropt simply describes the experience of being overcome by discomfort. So, the next time you’re battling sickness or feeling bed-bound by indigestion, consider sparking some joy — and maybe, confusion? — by describing yourself as wamblecropt.

9. Shivviness

Derived from the word “shiv” — an old English word for coarse wool or linen — the term “shivviness” perfectly characterizes the experience of discomfort one feels when wearing new and poorly fitted undergarments.

It’s the naggy, “shivvy” feeling of not being able to get comfortable — whether you’re laying in bed, sitting at an office desk, or trying to run errands. And if you’ve experienced it, which many of us have, it feels perpetually impossible to shake the feeling.

10. Kakistocracy

The Cambridge Dictionary defines the old English word “kakistocracy” as a government ruled by the most inefficient, incompetent, and unqualified people in a shared community or nation. Whether it’s used to describe a lack of integrity or sheer ignorance, the politicians and leaders that fall under this term are generally misguided and poorly received by the public.

Especially in today’s world, where politics are highly debated and a person’s sensitive beliefs, values, and identities are inherently intertwined into almost all socio-political discussions, the forgotten words that are oddly relevant in this day and age, like kakistocracy, can help to ease the burden of labelling the discomfort many people are experiencing and feeling in the political space.

11. Gongoozle

Have you ever wondered if a trip to the seaside would cure your ailments? Do you find joy looking wistfully out at large bodies of water or meditating on the ocean? I mean, who doesn’t? But, of course, there’s an old English word that defines the euphoria associated with this experience.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, to “gongoozle” is to stare inquisitively out at things, usually water, boats, or natural landmarks, simply for pleasure. With an idleness and still nature that not many people today are prone to prioritizing in their daily routines, it’s possible that being a “gongoozler” could actually help to relieve some of the stress, anxiety, and burnout so many people face today.

Go stare at something and sit still. There’s nothing wrong with being a gongoozler.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.