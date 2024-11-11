An existential crisis occurs when you are no longer content or satisfied with what you perceive as the meaning of life, your level of happiness, or your purpose.

You may become concerned with mortality, scared of the future, or sensitive to things you normally wouldn’t be. You might find yourself questioning who you are, where you belong, or your purpose in life. Some who experience an existential crisis become motivated to change things while others become paralyzed in their current state.

Advertisement

The good news is (yes, there is good news) that once you become aware you are in an existential crisis, there are ways to cope and deal with it.

Here are 8 ways to make the most of your first existential crisis:

1. Make changes

Now that you’re aware of your existential crisis, you’re in a better position to make some changes.

Do not go head first and change everything all at once because that rarely ends well. Take the time to ponder, explore, and define yourself and your life on your terms.

Advertisement

2. Keep it at the forefront of your mind and in your conscious awareness

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock.com

If you try to repress it and not address it, you are only delaying the inevitable. Nip it in the bud sooner rather than later. You’ll feel better knowing you didn’t waste more time than you already feel you’ve wasted.

3. Take part in hobbies

While exploring and making changes, engage in hobbies or activities that let your mind and thoughts rest for a bit. You don’t want to be stuck in your head all of the time.

Advertisement

A study by Nature Medicine found that having a hobby leads to better health, more happiness, fewer symptoms of depression, and higher life satisfaction.

4. Surround yourself with positive things

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Whether it be music, art, or something else entirely, focus on things that give off positive vibes and energy. When you do this, you’ll be in such a better mindset and your focus will be in the right direction.

Advertisement

5. Identify what brought the crisis to light

Was it something with your job, relationships, or something else?

This will help you as you grow and change throughout the rest of your life because it won’t be as overwhelming once you can identify the trigger. You’ll be better prepared if there is a next time.

6. Look at life through your own lens

Don't look at life through some social or political lens. You hold the power of your life and don’t allow it to be swayed or distorted by external forces.

7. You're not alone

Remind yourself that this is a common problem and many people go through it. In fact, a survey conducted by the research lab at Science of People found that 67.9% of people say they’ve experienced an existential crisis.

Advertisement

It doesn’t make it any less real for you by any means, but knowing that you are not alone can help.

8. Have fun

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Life is short and once you get past the initial shock and realization that we don’t live forever, you’ll make better use of your time and make every moment count.

Advertisement

Ultimately, no one except you can define your purpose in life or what you are supposed to be doing. Make sure to take the time to understand yourself and your life path. Take notes on what your true values and beliefs are and make little, subtle changes that will eventually become a natural process as you go through life.

As long as you put in the work and the effort to resolve the existential crisis, you will remain content with your life and the path you are on.

Advertisement

Brittney Lindstrom is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor. She writes about relationships, organizational psychology and behavior, personality psychology, and more.