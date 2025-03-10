Extrovert Criticizes Introverts Who Cancel Plans Last Minute Because They Need Time To Recharge

We’ve all been there: It’s a Friday evening at the end of a hectic week and we’re fighting the urge to crawl into bed because we made plans weeks ago. We love our friends, but the thought of going to a crowded bar or restaurant when we are physically and mentally exhausted sounds like hell on Earth, especially for those of us who are naturally introverted.

While it may be tempting to take a rain check, an extroverted woman on TikTok called out introverts who constantly cancel on plans.

The extroverted woman criticized introverts who cancel plans at the last minute because they need time to 'recharge.'

Colorado-based content creator Ana Marcks posted a video ranting about introverts who often cancel plans at the last minute, claiming that they have “run out of juice.”

“This type of introvert will cancel plans they've had for weeks because they've had a lot of social interactions lately and need a night to themselves to recharge,” Marcks said.

She further claimed that introverts will tell their extroverted friends who are annoyed by their constant cancellations that they "couldn’t possibly understand" their struggles because socializing is easy for them. However, Marcks disagrees.

Marks insisted that introverts like this need to manage their schedules better.

“You're the one on a road trip trying to get 600 miles out of a tank of gas that you know only gives you 400,” she said of introverts who overbook themselves.

She also shared a PSA for those introverts who lament that the world is built for extroverts. “News flash: Life isn't fair," Marks said. "Some people will be able to marry rich because they're good looking. Some people will be able to go to the NBA because they're athletic and tall. On a smaller scale, some people are white and some people are men. Life is just easier for some people."

That doesn't permit you to be rude or inconsiderate, however.

“What I'm really saying,” she concluded, “is that if you are one of these people, obviously no one can tell you what to do, but don't be surprised when people stop asking you to hang out or don't want to be in your life anymore.”

Whether we consider ourselves introverts or extroverts, we all need to recharge our batteries every now and then, and there is no shame in that. However, there is shame in frequently committing to plans, over exhausting yourself during the week, and bailing on said plans last minute, leaving your friends who wisely planned ahead hanging dry.

If you are aware of your introverted nature and know you have upcoming plans, preemptively schedule some time for yourself.

“Whether you need to do this at work, school, or at home, set aside at least 10 to 30 minutes a day that are entirely yours,” wellness enthusiast Geraldine Orentas told Psych Central.

“You can use this alone time each day to recharge and reconnect with yourself," she continued. "Knowing that you have this time can help you make it through unmanageable moments throughout the day and give you something to look forward to if you feel overwhelmed.”

Taking time to recharge yourself ahead of your plans will have you more equipped to engage with others in a more balanced way. Your friends will appreciate knowing that they can count on you to follow through.

