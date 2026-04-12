Experts In Their 50s And 60s Say This One Thing Helps Most When Stress Feels Like Too Much

If you are in your 50s or 60s, stress can leave you feeling trapped in your body. The brain automatically shifts to "fight or flight" syndrome during stress episodes. Then the brain can't let go of the thought pattern, and it sadly intensifies the stress by bombarding you with pain and fatigue.

Research has explored how our brains evolved a stress response so the mind and body could work together as one to handle challenges. Everyone faces difficulties and challenges that can cause more serious problems when stress occurs often or is not addressed healthily.

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We are all struggling with personal fear and global problems, so we need some positive, life-changing experiences without adding more stress to our days. Our stress patterns can suck all the pleasure out of life. To turn things around, it's helpful to stop your brain from spinning.

The best bet to pull yourself out of stress is to physically switch gears. This is crucial if you have a pattern of overthinking or obsessing over your problems and challenges. The pattern of overthinking keeps stress levels at a consistently high level, which has a dangerous impact on the body.

One study explained how long-term exposure to stress can lead to various health problems, "including metabolic syndrome, obesity, cancer, mental health disorders, cardiovascular disease, and increased susceptibility to infections." Movement can help stop the overthinking and end the pattern. Getting up and moving around will shift the focus away from rumination. Movement also gets the heart pumping and oxygen circulating, which allows for clearer, less stressful thinking.

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Experts say this one thing helps the most when stress feels like too much: going for a walk.

Lucigerma via Shutterstock

The old-fashioned yet scientifically soundest recommendation is to take a 30 to 60-minute walk.

A full hour of walking gives adults over 50 most of the daily steps needed to make a positive impact on health, but 30 minutes is a great start. Walking lowers stress and improves overall organic wellness. Walking to reduce stress is a guaranteed, 100% non-GMO, gluten-free remedy.

Studies have concluded, "Regular exercise is thought to be associated with stress reduction and better mood, which may partly mediate associations between depression, stress, and health outcomes." In addition, walking is one of the easiest and most accessible forms of exercise for those without mobility issues.

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Walking changes the human body chemistry at the cellular level.

Stanford Medicine researchers "uncovered significant links between exercise, molecules, and genes already known to be involved in myriad human diseases and tissue recovery." So walking is also going to have a healthy impact on your whole system, from emotional stress response to your nervous system functioning.

Another study showed, "Walking decreases the risk or severity of various health outcomes such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cognitive impairment and dementia, while also improving mental well-being, sleep, and longevity."

For the most benefit, you need to walk or exercise regularly. 3 times a week is the minimum to see significant improvement, both in terms of stress management and overall mental wellness. As always, check with your doctor if you have any conditions that might interfere with starting any new exercise routines.

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On the sunny side, no matter how many times you take the same walking path, you will likely see different things.

You can focus on whatever appeals to you on your walk. Cloud formations, people passing by, a scenic trail, wildlife, and the subtle changes in leaf and spider web. As you walk, you'll naturally breathe more deeply, taking in oxygen and light that bolsters your well-being.

Some might say walking the same path every day will lead to boredom. But research has shown, "nature can be used to enhance mindfulness practice, foster wellbeing, and cultivate insight into the self, reality, and the present moment more generally."

It sounds too simple to be true, but that's usually all your brain needs — less stress, more joy, and improved health. You can get all of it for free by walking. It's the classic "offer you can't refuse!" for healthily dealing with stress.

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Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D., is a board-certified therapist who focuses on helping adults overcome both functional and emotional problems from a progressive perspective.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.