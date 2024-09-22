Ex-Teacher Feels ‘Suffocated’ After Transitioning To A Corporate Office Job — ‘I’m Not Feeling That Sense Of Relief At All’

We all know that teachers today are struggling and, as a result, leaving the occupation in droves, often in search of a more peaceful profession.

Many ex-teachers online share uplifting and motivational success stories in which they found a better work-life balance and sense of identity after leaving the field. However, one educator on Reddit isn't as happy as she anticipated; rather, she's feeling more "aimless" than ever after taking an office job.

Advertisement

The ex-teacher said she feels 'suffocated' after transitioning to a corporate office job.

"I spent three years teaching high school and this spring I finally resigned," the former educator wrote in her Reddit post. "I’m happy with my choice to resign ... but I think I got really disillusioned with what I thought a standard job would be like after."

She expected to feel empowered, like many of her peers did after taking the leap, yet that hasn't been her experience.

wichayada suwanachun | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"I thought it’d be an instant breath of fresh air compared to dealing with teenagers all day — and it just isn’t," she admitted.

She explained that immediately after her final day of work as a teacher she started an entry-level job — one she isn't terribly passionate about.

"[I] never had time to process or really think about logical next career steps," she wrote. "[I] just got scared with how rough the job market is right now, so I applied to a bunch of entry-level health care roles and kinda just took the first offer I got."

Advertisement

She expected her new role to be "mindless work," especially when compared to teaching. Instead, the position "ended up being one of those jobs that’s like a seven in one."

She's unhappy as an office worker and considering another career shift.

"I’m not sure if it’s just too different from teaching and it’s just hard to transition into a typical office setting. I find myself staring at the clock a lot and staring out the window wondering [what] have I done," she wrote, adding that she constantly feels "trapped and agitated."

Not only has the office work been more difficult than she expected, but she found herself working incredibly long hours, without enough time to even leave for a lunch break.

PreciousJ | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"Anyone else feel the existential dread of office life? Should I move on? Stick it out?" she questioned. "Definitely haven’t felt this aimless in a while [and] wondering if it’s normal to feel this way after a career change."

Many online advised the ex-teacher to rejoin the job search, this time looking for a job she is passionate about.

Without a clear career path or goal, it's understandable that the former teacher feels unmotivated and aimless. Teaching was likely a large part of her identity, and now, at an entry-level job, she randomly chose, these negative feelings are inevitable.

Many commenters and fellow former teachers supported the woman, urging her to put more thought into her job search and consider what she wants out of a future position.

Advertisement

"It just sounds like your current job sucks," one user wrote. "You just need to use your current job as a stepping stone to finding a better one!"

Several educators shared similar stories, admitting they were in the same boat as the Reddit poster. They sympathized with her plight and reminded her that she could always go back to teaching.

"I’ve also transitioned out of the classroom and it’s uncomfortable, but so is staying in one place that makes your life miserable," one commenter wrote.

"I left teaching, worked in an office this past year, and am also going back to teaching in September," another user admitted. "I hated office life and the time off sucked! Was nice to have a break for the year to put things in perspective. [I'm] actually excited to go back to a new school!"

Advertisement

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

At the end of the day, this former teacher must give herself grace. It seems that almost everyone who makes a job transition experiences some confusion and anxiety, especially in a society in which our identities are so closely tied to our careers.

While it's likely disheartening for this woman to realize she hasn't experienced the “relief” other teachers often feel after leaving the industry, that doesn’t mean she’s not a “success story.” She prioritized her well-being by leaving her toxic teaching job, and she should feel proud.

Advertisement

Hopefully, she can find a new job that brings her joy, whether she returns to teaching at a different school or finds a new field entirely.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.