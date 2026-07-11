6 Kinda Annoying Everyday Tasks That Don't Feel Like Meditation But Honestly Could Be

When you think of meditation, an image of someone sitting cross-legged with their eyes closed while breathing deeply probably comes to mind. That is one way to meditate, and maybe the most popular method, but it’s not the only way to do it.

The Cleveland Clinic simply defined meditation as “a practice that involves focusing or clearing your mind.” Based on that description, it seems like there are a lot of things that could be considered meditation that we all do on a daily basis. These might not be the most enjoyable tasks, but since they have to be done anyway, it’s not a bad idea to try to find some mindfulness in them.

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These everyday tasks could really be considered meditation even though they’re a little annoying:

1. Driving

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Obviously it’s always most important to prioritize your own safety and others’ when you’re behind the wheel, but driving can be very calming in certain situations. Driving down the interstate during rush hour probably won’t feel very relaxing, but the simple and familiar routine of taking a back road to get to a friend’s house could.

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And, no matter what kind of conditions you’re driving in, you actually can practice some mindfulness techniques while doing so. It’s never a bad time to take some deep breaths or play comforting music. When you’re driving in low-stress conditions, you can find some peace in repeating the actions you’ve already done a thousand times before.

2. Showering

Taking a shower feels like one of those things that just happens on autopilot as you go through your daily routine, but it could provide a valuable moment of mindfulness. Hot showers are known for being especially relaxing, but cold showers come with the benefit of making you feel more alert, so both are good options.

Most people can shower without really thinking about it, so it’s a good time for deep thought and reflection. The pattern of the water falling can feel soothing as well, which makes it easy to mindfully zone out in the same way you would when meditating.

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3. Doing laundry

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There probably aren’t a lot of people who feel thrilled at the thought of tackling their mounting pile of dirty clothes, but it can be calming like meditation. Everything from the fresh scent to the plush texture can feel comforting if you take the time to notice it. Getting a load of laundry done is also an achievement that can boost your mood.

Of course, if you want your laundry to feel like a meditative experience, you might have to shift your mindset. Folding clothes while you actively think about how you’d rather be doing something else isn’t going to create the peaceful, soothing environment needed to mimic meditation.

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4. Washing dishes

A 2014 study revealed that one of the most dreaded chores can be just as calming as meditation if you do it the right way. Researchers said that washing the dishes mindfully, meaning you notice things like the scent of the soap and the temperature of the water, really does decrease stress levels.

We often approach these kinds of tasks with the attitude that we should rush through them to move on to the next thing on our to-do lists more quickly, but taking a few extra minutes to linger like this can be really impactful.

5. Cooking

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Some people really enjoy cooking, but others see it as something they have to do and don’t want to. Even if you’re not ready for your own Food Network show, you can still find a meditative kind of peace in cooking whether your meals are simple or elaborate.

Social scientist Michelle Beadle Holder, PhD, explained that the key is to reach a flow state that lets you forget about the time and focus on the creative aspect. This isn’t possible for every single meal you make, but when you don’t have to worry quite as much about how much time is passing, you can find just as much nourishment in preparing your food as you do in eating it.

6. Sweeping

Grabbing a broom and dustpan might not sound relaxing, but it’s actually close to meditation in two different ways. First, both the act of cleaning and being able to live in a neater environment can improve your mental health. This means you’ll reap the benefits while sweeping and afterward.

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Any chore like sweeping that requires repeating the same movement over and over again can also be great for relieving stress. Just like you might focus on your breath flowing in and out during traditional meditation, the back-and-forth movement of a broom can have a similar effect. This can make a frustrating task feel a little more bearable.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.