Gen X & Boomers Still Handle 8 Everyday Situations The Hard Way On Purpose

Older generations do tend to stick by a hustle culture mentality that comes through in every aspect of their lives.

Gen X and boomers still handle certain everyday situations the hard way on purpose, but it can often lead to them suppressing their emotions and isolating themselves. There's no right or wrong way to go about life, but these people are at risk of burnout.

Everyday situations Gen X and boomers purposely handle the hard way

1. Actually taking the time to have intentional meals

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Instead of choosing convenient options that are quick, like ordering delivery, Gen Xers and baby boomers make meal times and eating more intentional.

They're more likely to prioritize family dinners, taking the time to sit down with their families. But they also make food from scratch more often than younger generations who can't really cook.

2. Working hard at their jobs

Many Gen Xers and boomers were taught to put their jobs first. They learned to put loyalty to their job above their own well-being, fueling all sorts of harmful behaviors like overworking themselves without any additional compensation.

Advertisement

They're more prone to burnout, but they also tend to glamorize exhaustion. They believe that working hard is a natural part of life and career success.

But Gen Zers are pushing back. Younger workers care more about leisure and have less work centrality, taking an "easier" route to work-life balance.

3. Dealing with mental health struggles and trying to push through

Older generations are still living with a mental health stigma that younger people are challenging. They were taught to keep things private, including their own emotional problems, and as adults, that doesn't simply fizzle away.

Even though it's harder on their health long-term to hide their emotions and avoid being vulnerable, so many choose the hard route to honor the mindset they learned from a young age.

Advertisement

4. Many baby boomers and Gen X people still use paper calendars and planners

Young people are digitally savvy enough to change their lifestyle online, connecting with friends to scheduling their time. But despite having the same technological accessibility, Gen Xers and boomers prefer a more old-school, analog way of planning.

They track appointments or write to-do list, and they do most of it by hand. They keep physical calendars that improve their productivity, but it's not because it's easier. Rather, it's more rewarding.

5. Taking the time to fix broken appliances and gadgets

Free Wind 2014 | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Fixing things instead of replacing them is a common practice for older generations who were raised with a "figure it out" mentality. Instead of spending money on replacing something, they try to repair it themselves. Or, they use it as a teaching lesson to learn a new skill.

Yes, people's consumption tends to naturally decrease after the age of 40, but that doesn't stop boomers and Gen Xers from using their skills to fix something.

6. They allow themselves to be bored without immediate distraction

When they do have free time, older people are much less likely to rely on mindless entertainment or screens for stimulation. They grew up having to deal with their own boredom, so they're comfortable sitting in silence.

Luckily, while it may be technically more difficult to manage their free time, avoiding screens and sitting with boredom is healthy for adults. Lonely older people do sometimes use background noise from a TV in place of company, but they're not afraid to embrace free time in hard ways.

Advertisement

7. Older generations don't skip showing their gratitude

Boomers and Gen Xers often choose harder, more time-consuming ways to express gratitude. They're more willing to put in the effort to show someone their appreciation, rather than sending an impersonal text.

It's also more than good manners. It's a truly healthy social skill that makes people feel more valued and bonded than digital communication can.

8. They take time out of their schedule to actually connect with friends in person

Dragon Images | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Yes, Gen Xers and boomers are more digitally savvy than people think, but that doesn't mean they're as reliant on digital communication as Gen Zers and millennials.

When they want to connect with someone, they value time spent in person. Even if they have to opt for a phone call out of necessity, they appreciate the personal touch of being able to speak with someone face to face.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.