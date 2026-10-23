Gen Z Adults Often Struggle With 9 Responsibilities Gen X Handled Before They Could Drive

Gen Z seems to feel they have the weight of the world on their shoulders at all times, but anyone who was raised in the 60s, 70s, and 80s finds that pretty laughable. Gen X grew up taking on tons of responsibilities that their Gen Z kids and grandkids can't seem to handle, even now that most of them are adults.

Responsibilities Gen Z adults struggle with that Gen X handled before they could drive

1. Finding their way around without GPS

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It isn't Gen Z's fault that they don't know how to use maps or ask strangers for directions. Why go through the trouble of striking up a conversation when they can Google directions to the address, right? But GPS isn't always reliable. Once that phone is dead or loses service, they have to find their way without depending on technology.

Gen X mastered this early on because, frankly, there was no other option, since the technology didn't exist. From a young age, they had to navigate the world without relying on their cell phone, because they didn't have one of those either.

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2. Having conversations with strangers

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Having spent so much of their youth isolated and immersed in online life, Gen Z would rather blast music in their headphones loud enough to forget the outside world exists than sit and chat with strangers, but avoiding every interaction is an irresponsible thing to do, both for yourself and for the sake of your larger community.

Gen X grew up spending a great deal of time out and about, exploring the world and getting to know people from all kinds of walks of life. These interactions might have sometimes felt awkward at first, but the more they practiced, the better they got at reading social cues and learning how to create important networks.

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3. Resolving disagreements without losing friendships

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Gen Z is a pretty lonely generation. They've faced socialization challenges from a young age that have affected their ability to connect with others. That's one reason they struggle to resolve disagreements without losing friendships.

Social media has made people less tolerant. Rather than agreeing to disagree, Gen Z is quick to cut people off if they find them offensive or mentally draining. In the moment, it feels like the right call, but not every draining argument needs to end in losing a friendship. Gen X knows this, and they are better equipped to handle disagreements.

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4. Making plans without instant communication available

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People aren't always available at the exact moment you want them to be. Many have competing responsibilities that take precedence in their life at certain times. Gen X grew up without cell phones and text messaging, so they know what it's like to make plans with someone you can't always reach when you want to.

They take ownership and make a plan before sending the details over. If it works? Great. If it doesn't. They're willing to adjust. Even if it's frustrating, they don't struggle with this responsibility, unlike the younger generations who think they should be able to hear back from anyone they want to immediately after reaching out.

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5. Following through on commitments

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Say what you want about Gen X, but this generation takes their commitments seriously. If they say they're going to come over and pick you up, they'll come over and pick you up. From a young age, they learned to manage their time responsibly, and they have long valued loyalty.

Gen Z is an internally focused generation. They're fiercely independent and prioritize their own needs. This benefits them in some ways, but it always means they tend to be a little flaky. Especially on a bad day, it's hard for them to follow through on commitments.

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6. Checking basic car problems

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Car maintenance can be time-consuming and expensive. Especially for Gen Z, who weren't taught how to diagnose or fix car problems, dealing with a vehicle can be a pain.

Gen X, on the other hand, is pretty good at managing this responsibility with grace. Does it stress them out sometimes? Of course. As cars age, expenses go up. But even when those expenses are high, Gen X finds a way.

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7. Scheduling appointments on the phone confidently

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Nobody likes scheduling appointments. Like, sure, they're necessary, but needing to call someone and work around your schedule is a drag. However, Gen X handles that responsibility well because their parents expected them to do that for themselves from a much younger age than Gen Z was handed the same task.

Without realizing it, that pressure to handle their own scheduling made them more confident in their voice. Now, older and wiser, Gen X doesn't bat an eye when setting up a doctor's appointment.

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8. Using basic etiquette in professional settings

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Recently, there's been a serious debate going around on TikTok as Gen Z has been trying to answer the age-old question, "Is it okay to bring iced coffee to an interview?" Gen Z is pretty split on the issue. Some say yes, some say no. But ask a Gen Xer, and they'd probably tell you to leave the coffee behind.

Unlike younger generations, Gen X was raised to care about their reputation. That's probably why they place so much importance on good basic etiquette in professional settings. They view it as their responsibility to present themselves well. Call them a buzzkill, but they know that once someone makes a bad first impression, it's hard to shake off.

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9. Working toward goals without expecting immediate results

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Gen Z is going through it. They're trying to make a name for themselves, but doors keep shutting in their face. Internships are grossly underpaid, and entry-level jobs are pretty much nonexistent. Now, with nowhere to turn, far too many Gen Zers are throwing in the towel. If they don't see immediate results, they assume nothing will happen.

Gen Xers knew better. Even if faced with uncertainty, they kept showing up. It might have taken a while, but eventually, Gen X got there. That's why they're so nonchalant. They understood stagnation didn't mean no progression.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.