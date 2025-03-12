Woman Says Every Friend Group Has A Friday, Saturday, And Sunday Personality

Any woman who is a part of a trio close friend group will tell you that all of them are completely different in their own ways. One of them is the energized partier, one of them barely leaves the house, and the other falls somewhere in the middle of the two personalities.

One woman is breaking down these trio dynamics by dividing up each of the three women into their own categories, which she refers to as “Friday,” “Saturday” and “Sunday.”

A woman shared her theory that every female friend group has a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday personality.

Katie Wood broke down the three types of friends in a female trio in a post on Instagram.“I have a theory that in every friend group somebody is a Friday, somebody is a Saturday and somebody is a Sunday,” she claimed.

What exactly did she mean by this? Let’s delve right into it!

‘Friday’ is the energetic and chaotic friend.

Anthony Persegol | Unsplash

“Friday is your chaos girl,” Wood explained. “She’s the friend that’s crazy, she’s always going out.”She’s also always the one who seems to have the most unbelievable stories and gets into fights at the bars."

“She’s spicy, she’s full of opinions, like she is Friday night,” Wood explained. Friday friends add a dynamic to your group that would not be present otherwise. They thrive on spontaneity and new experiences, encouraging the other two to branch out!

‘Saturday’ is the friend that likes to have fun, but knows her limits.

Christian Bowen | Unsplash

According to Wood, the Saturday friend falls somewhere in the middle of the party life and homebody life.“She still likes to go out; she may be single; she likes to party but she likes to day drink,” she said.

While the Saturday friend enjoys going out and makes the most of her time, she likes to leave early so she can still get an appropriate amount of sleep in. “She’ll back up her Friday night friend, but she’s not ever gonna start the war. She will finish it,” Wood added.

Having a friend who enjoys both ends of the spectrum, from going out to staying in, and who can adapt to different moods and situations makes her an integral part of the group. She is the necessary median who's ready to hit the town with you when you’re craving a night of adventure, but is just as happy to unwind for a quiet movie night at your house.

‘Sunday’ is the homebody friend who never goes out.

Kinga Howard | Unsplash

Getting your Sunday friend to even go out to dinner can be a chore.“You cannot get her to go out. She’s over it, she’s at home, she’s doing air dry clay, she has like three puzzles going, she’s reading a book,” Wood jokingly stated.

The Sunday friend of the group often keeps everyone grounded. They’re perfect for binge-watching a series with and hosting a casual wine night at the house without the pressure of going out. Sometimes, these intimate gatherings can lead to deeper, more meaningful conversations with your friends and strengthen your connections.

When it comes to the Friday, Saturday, Sunday friend theory, Wood said that nobody can convince her that female friend groups of three don’t operate this way. No matter how drastically different all of your personalities may be, solid friendships are about supporting one another through the different phases of life.

Having these friendships is crucial to your overall well-being. Research notes that your body releases endorphins during these positive social contacts, similar to the physical response after a hard workout. This boosts happiness while reducing stress.

Having Friday, Saturday, and Sunday friends that you can rely on allows you to choose who’s best for which occasion. They also bring variety and fun to your life. They create balance and symmetry within a friend group. Friday will stay out at the bars with you until sunrise, Saturday is ready for a marathon brunch, and Sunday is always ready for a girls night in with the best advice and book recs.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.