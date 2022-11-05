45 Empowering Songs For Women To Harness Your Inner Strength

As women, we are expected to always be emotionally strong for ourselves and others, to hold our heads high, and to keep moving forward against all odds.

While this might be easier on some days than others, the feeling of empowerment is unlike any other. And these empowering songs can get you in the right mindset to harness your own inner strength.

If you feel like you are capable of anything, you really can be! It’s all about perspective and the amount of self-confidence we carry within ourselves.

Just like the strong women in your life, there are some powerhouses in the music industry who have taught us a lot about what it means to be truly empowered.

45 Best Songs About Strength To Empower You

1. "Run the World" by Beyoncé

Who runs the world? Girls! Queen B coming in clutch with a simple reminder of how awesome women are.

Most empowering lyric: “My persuasion can build a nation, endless power, our love we can devour. You’ll do anything for me.”

2. "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys

Sometimes women don’t always get the credit we deserve, but Alicia Keys is telling it like it is — we are on fire.

Most empowering lyric: “Looks like a girl, but she’s a flame. So bright she can burn your eyes, better look the other way. You can try but you’ll never forget her name.”

3. "Confident" by Demi Lovato

Asking the age-old question: what’s wrong with being confident? Nothing, ladies! Turn up this jam whenever you’re feeling yourself.

Most empowering lyric: “I used to hold my freak back now I’m letting go. I make my own choice b****, I run this show. So leave the lights on. No, you can’t make me behave.”

4. "Most Girls" by Hailee Steinfeld

There’s nothing wrong with being different. Hailee Steinfeld reminds us that being unique is one of the best qualities.

Most empowering lyric: “You know some days you feel so good in your own skin, but it’s okay if you wanna change the body that you came in, 'cause you look greatest when you feel like a damn queen.”

5. "Born this Way" by Lady Gaga

It’s time to love yourself the way you are. Lady Gaga sings about the advice her mom gave her when she was a kid (and we love it).

Most empowering lyric: “Don’t hide yourself in regret, just love yourself and you’re set. I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way.”

6. "Fighter" by Christina Aguilera

Even if someone hurts us, women get right back up and keep fighting. This inspiring song is all about appreciating your resilience and strength.

Most empowering lyric: “'Cause it makes me that much stronger, makes me work a little bit harder. It makes me that much wiser, so thanks for making me a fighter.”

7. "Brave" by Sara Bareilles

What better way to feel empowered than to have the encouragement of Sara Bareilles in a song? She just wants to see you be brave!

Most empowering lyric: “You can be amazing. You can turn a phrase into a weapon or a drug. You can be the outcast or be the backlash of somebody’s lack of love, or you can start speaking up.”

8. "S.L.U.T." by Bea Miller

Don’t get any ideas here. This great song is about a Sweet Little Unforgettable Thing — and that’s you, queen.

Most empowering lyric: “We gotta learn to stick together. Love your color, gender, or whatever, 'cause your happiness don’t need a censor. Just mind your own and we’ll keep owning it.”

9. "God is a Woman" by Ariana Grande

Have you ever thought that God could be a woman? Well, Ariana Grande has, and she’s speaking up for all the powerful women.

Most empowering lyric: “You, you love it how I move you. You love it how I touch you, my one. When all is said and done, you’ll believe God is a woman.”

10. "Woman" by Kesha feat. The Dap-Kings Horns

All men will want to be women after they hear this song. Kesha makes it clear just how independent (and rich) a woman can be.

Most empowering lyric: “I buy my own things, I pay my own bills. These diamond rings, my automobiles. Everything I got, I bought boys can’t buy my love, buy my love, yeah.”

11. "Raise Your Glass" by Pink

This song is for anyone who has ever felt like an outcast. After you listen, you can’t help but celebrate your imperfections.

Most empowering lyric: “So raise your glass if you are wrong in all the right ways. All my underdogs, we will never be, never be anything but loud, and nitty gritty, dirty little freaks.”

12. "Rare" by Selena Gomez

With this song, Selena Gomez reminds us how important it is to be in a relationship with someone who recognizes your beauty and authenticity.

Most empowering lyric: “I don’t have it all, I’m not claiming to. But I know that I’m special, yeah. And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there to tell me I’m rare, to make me feel rare.”

13. "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor

There’s nothing a little body confidence can’t fix. Listen to this song when you need the confidence to love your curves just like Meghan Trainor.

Most empowering lyric: “But I'm here to tell you, every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top."

14. "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj feat. Beyoncé

The anthem for confidence sung by two forces to be reckoned with. Major empowered props if you learn this rap!

Most empowering lyric: “I stopped the world. Male or female, it makes no difference. I stop the world, world stop. Carry on."

15. "Salute" by Little Mix

Of course, you can’t have an empowered playlist without a girl band. Join this female army and salute, salute!

Most empowering lyric: “Ladies all across the world listen up, we’re looking for recruits. If you with me, lemme see your hands, stand up and salute. Get your killer heels, sneakers, pumps, or lace up your boots.”

16. "The Man" by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is here to remind us of the sexist norms that play out in today’s society. But don’t worry, women are up for the challenge.

Most empowering lyric: “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man. And I’m so sick of them coming at me again, 'cause if I was a man then I’d be the man.”

17. "I Like It" by Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny, J Balvin

Cardi B has no shame in liking the expensive things in life, because that’s what she (and you) deserves!

Most empowering lyric: “Now I like dollars, I like diamonds. I like stunting, I like shining. I like million-dollar deals. Where’s my pen? I’m signin’”

18. "Mother’s Daughter" by Miley Cyrus

This song shows exactly where a woman’s fierceness comes from — her mother. And Miley is proud to be her mother’s daughter.

Most empowering lyric: “I came back to get me some. I’m nasty, I’m evil. Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter.”

19. "Juice" by Lizzo

We’re sexy, confident, and oh-so-hard to get! Lizzo brings it home with one of the most empowering songs to get you feeling your best.

Most empowering lyric: “If I’m shinin,’ everybody gonna shine. I was born like this, don’t even gotta try. I’m like chardonnay, get better over time.”

20. “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

This song is a great reminder of how amazing life can be. It can also be seen as an encouraging song to take risks and live life to the fullest.

Most empowering lyric: "I hope you never fear those mountains in the distance, never settle for the path of least resistance. Livin' might mean takin' chances, but they're worth takin'. Lovin' might be a mistake, but it's worth makin'."

21. “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

This is the kind of song that you blare inside your car to really empower you to take on whatever it is you are facing. Go fight for it!

Most empowering lyric: "This is my fight song, take back my life song, prove I'm alright song. My power's turned on, starting right now I'll be strong."

22. “Defying Gravity” by Idina Menzel from "Wicked"

The anthem from Broadway musical "Wicked" has been empowering young people for almost 20 years... and it's still a whole bop.

Most empowering lyric: "And if I'm flying solo, at least I'm flying free. To those who ground me, take a message back from me. Tell them how I am defying gravity! I'm flying high, defying gravity!"

23. “You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up)” by Josh Groban

Even though this song isn't sung by a woman, it's good to have a reminder that life can and will be difficult, but that you are not alone and can take on the world.

Most empowering lyric: "Everybody wants to be understood. Well, I can hear you. Everybody wants to be loved. Don't give up because you are loved."

24. “Rise” by Katy Perry

Everybody doubts themselves every once in a while, so this is a good song to remind you of your own power.

Most empowering lyric: "Oh, ye of so little faith. Don't doubt it, don't doubt it. Victory is in my veins, I know it, I know it. And I will not negotiate. I'll fight it, I'll fight it."

25. “You’re Going To Be OK” by Brian & Jenny Johnson

This song encompasses hope, courage and perseverance. When facing difficulties in life, this song may be just what you need to hear.

Most empowering lyric: "Just take one step closer, put one foot in front of the other. You'll get through this, just follow the light in the darkness."

26. “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson

If this song doesn't scream empowering, nothing will. Kelly Clarkson makes us thankful for the troubles we go through since they obviously make us stronger.

Most empowering lyric: "Think you left me broken down, think that I'd come running back. Baby you don't know me, 'cause you're dead wrong."

27. "No Scrubs" by TLC

Rather than settling for less than you deserve, don't be afraid to tell the world that your high standards are perfectly acceptable.

Most empowering lyric: So no, I don't want your number. No, I don't want to give you mine and no, I don't want to meet you nowhere. No, I don't want none of your time."

28. “Resilient” by Katy Perry

Katy Perry celebrates people's perseverance when faced with difficult times. Listen to this when you feel like you can't take what the world is throwing at you.

Most empowering lyric: "I am resilient, born to be brilliant."

29. "Call On Me" by Starley

Starley brought to us one of the best songs about having a supportive person in your life to empower you to do great things.

Most empowering lyric: "When you need somebody, you know you can call on me. When you can't stop the tears from falling down, you know you can call on me."

30. “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child

We work hard. We don't give up. We survive!

Most empowering lyric: "I'm a survivor, I'm not gon' give up, I'm not gon' stop, I'm gon' work harder."

31. "Love Myself" by Hailee Steinfeld

An empowering song that reminds us that all we need is to love ourselves and life will be okay.

Most empowering lyric: "Gonna love myself. No, I don't need anybody else."

32. "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

There's nothing more empowering than knowing your ex didn't destroy you. Hold your head up high.

Most empowering lyric: "Weren't you the one who tried to hurt me with goodbye? You think I'd crumble? You think I'd lay down and die? Oh no, not I, I will survive."

33. "Who Says" by Selena Gomez & The Scene

This is one of the many songs that reminds us that no one can tell us who we are or who we should be.

Most empowering lyric: "But who are you to judge when you're a diamond in the rough? I'm sure you got some things you'd like to change about yourself. But when it comes to me, I wouldn't want to be anybody else."

34. “Firework” by Katy Perry

Fireworks are brilliantly spectacular, just like you are. This song showcases that fire within, that spark we all have.

Most empowering lyric: "You don't have to feel like a waste of space. You're original, cannot be replaced."

35. "Carry On" by fun.

Here is one song that really encourages you to keep moving forward, even if it seems hopeless.

Most empowering lyric: "If you're lost and alone, or you're sinkin' like a stone, carry on. May your past be the sound of your feet upon the ground, carry on."

36. “Roar” by Katy Perry

How better to feel empowered than to roar? Ms. Perry knows exactly what she's singing about.

Most empowering lyric: "I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter, dancing through the fire. 'Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar."

37. "Hero" by Mariah Carey

When it comes to songs about being strong, Mariah Carey's "Hero" takes the cake. It's one song that reminds us to look within for the strength we need.

Most empowering lyric: "So when you feel like hope is gone, look inside you and be strong. And you'll finally see the truth that a hero lies in you."

38. "Courage" by Celine Dione

This song is all about living through the bad times and knowing that you have the strength to get through them.

Most empowering lyric: "Courage, don't you dare fail me now. I need you to keep away the doubts. I'm staring in the face of something new."

39. "Keep Your Head Up" by Andy Grammar

This song is all about remembering who we are and what we stand for. This way, no one can ever get you down.

Most empowering lyric: "I know it's hard, know it's hard to remember sometimes. But you gotta keep your head up, oh, and you can let your hair down."

40. "Good As Hell" by Lizzo

The perfect song to blast on high when you're really feeling yourself and want the world to know!

Most empowering lyric: "Come now, come dry your eyes. You know you a star, you can touch the sky. I know that it's hard but you have to try. If you need advice, let me simplify."

41. "Beautiful" by Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera reminds us that no matter what others think of ourselves, inside, we are all beautiful.

Most empowering lyric: "I am beautiful no matter what they say. Words can't bring me down."

42. "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" by Shania Twain

Shania sings right to all the ladies who want to let loose, without caring what anyone else has to say.

Most empowering lyric: "The best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun."

43. "Respect" by Aretha Franklin

This song is all about an independent woman being disrespected by her man. Respect goes a long way, but so does letting him go to focus on yourself!

Most empowering lyric: "R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me. R-E-S-P-E-C-T, take care, TCB."

44. "***Flawless" by Beyoncé

Of course, nobody wakes up looking like a supermodel, but Queen B is here to remind us that it doesn't matter. As long as you wake up feeling amazing, that's what others will see, too.

Most empowering lyric: "You wake up, flawless. Post up, flawless. Ridin' round in it, flawless. Flossin on that, flawless."

45. "None of Your Business" by Salt-N-Pepa

Forget about society's standards for women. Salt-N-Pepa's "None of Your Business" reminds us that women can do whatever we damn well please.

Most empowering lyric: "How many rules am I to break before you understand that your double-standards don't mean s*** to me? I know exactly what you say when I turn and walk away, but that's OK 'cause I don't let it get to me."

