8 Best Girl Power Movies To Watch For Your Next Netflix Party

Girls night (in) just got better.

Social distancing has got us all missing hanging out with friends, but with Netflix Party — an awesome Chrome browser extension that lets you watch Netflix movies in sync with your friends no matter where in the world they are — every night can be a cozy night in.

So if you’re looking for some female empowerment for you and your squad to bond over from the comfort of your own homes, look no further! Here’s a breakdown of some of the best girl power movies available on Netflix featuring a badass female cast for you to watch during your next Netflix party with your girlfriends.

1. Someone Great

Few movies cherish the power of female friendship after a breakup. When Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) breaks up with her long-term boyfriend her two best friends rally around her for the exact kind of girls night out that we’re ALL yearning for.

The feminist-friendly film feels like an actual lived experience that you and your girls can reminisce about over some popcorn while planning your first post-quarantine night on the town.

2. Charlie’s Angels

This 2000s flick is the exact kind of kick-ass content we need as a distraction from our lives in quarantine. Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz are a team of lethal private investigators who make fighting crime cooler than ever.

Plus, their various looks and disguises are so extra, you and your friends will be obsessed.

3. The First Wives Club

This hilarious 90s cult classic is for anyone who has ever been messed around by an ex. Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn star as three divorcees seeking vengeance on their ex-husbands who have left them for younger women. The ladies prove revenge is a dish best served in a power suit to the song ‘You Don’t Own Me’.

4. The Incredible Jessica James

This romantic comedy captures the struggles of adulthood as it follows the life of a struggling Brooklyn playwright (played by Daily Show actress Jessica Williams) dealing with a relationship breakdown and career troubles all at once.

Despite heartbreak and rejection framing the plot, this is a film about resilience that will remind you and your friends of the importance of strength through adversity.

5. Sex and The City: The Movie

Maybe you’ve binged all 6 seasons of the TV show or maybe you just need a reminder of what you and your squad could look like if you weren’t stuck indoors. Either way, this movie will give you a glimpse into life as a glamorous career woman so you and your girls will realize just how strong and independent you are.

Follow Carrie Bradshaw and her friends navigating love and life in New York City for fashion inspiration and hysterical laughs.

6. Carol

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara capture forbidden love and the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community in the early 1950s. A middle-aged woman (Blanchett) going through a divorce finds herself in a love affair with an aspiring photographer (Mara).

The film shows the power of two women who pursue love despite society’s misgivings and will leave you feeling inspired to stay true to yourself no matter what struggles you face.

7. Hairspray

The film adaptation of the popular musical is a feel-good classic and who doesn’t need a good sing-along with their friends at this time. Tracy and her friends defy societal beauty standards and segregation rules all while maintaining killer choreography and hairstyles.

Bonus points for the first friend to spot John Travolta’s unlikely role in this one!

8. Dude

Friendship triumphs all in this Netflix original one and you and your girls will want a virtual group hug by the end of this emotional rollercoaster. Lucy Hale, Kathryn Prescott, Awkwafina and Alexandra Shipp star as four friends making memories and dealing with grief, family struggles, relationship problems and the complicated nature of the teenage years in their final days of senior year.

Alice Kelly is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.