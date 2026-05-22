People In Their 80s Usually Have 5 Similar Regrets

Many people in their 80s have similar regrets. Hindsight is 20/20, and no matter how well you live, there will always be regrets. It's part of being human.

As people get older, their perspective on the life they've lived starts to change. But that's just how life is. Life's choices will always weigh on our shoulders because no one is perfect. When you're young, however, it's easy to let these choices go, but after midlife, your thinking changes, and you become more reflective.

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In an Instagram post, content creator William Rossy spent a day in a park in Montreal, Canada, where he asked strangers in their 70s, 80s, and 90s for life advice. He captured five different conversations with these people, and their answers were rooted in a lot of the things they wished they'd done.

1. 'I wish I had kids'

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"When I was younger, I always figured I'd have kids someday. I was so focused on my career and making enough money that I just kept pushing it off. Then one year rolled into the next, and by the time I was ready, it was too late," one elderly person shared with Rossy.

They explained that, looking back in their 80s, they deeply regretted not having kids. They see other people with children and grandchildren, and can't help but feel a pang in their chest.

Having children and getting married were definitely expected of people from that generation, but for a lot of younger people, it isn't really on their radar at all, with nearly 20% of women in their 20s admitting they don't expect to have kids.

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2. 'I wish I hadn't rushed into marriage so young'

Another elderly person admitted they got married at 21 because it was what everyone else was doing. But by their early 30s, they divorced. Now, looking back, they insist it would've been so much better to actually take the time to get to know who they were rather than rushing into marriage.

"I learned the hard way that you can't rush into it because it feels like the thing you're supposed to do," they continued. Marriage has become less of a forgone conclusion for people, especially young people. In fact, many Gen Z adults don't see marriage as a valuable part of starting a family, meaning the union itself doesn't carry as much weight as it did for previous generations.

3. 'I wish I enjoyed arts and creativity more'

"When I was younger, I thought art was a waste of time," another older adult shared. "So I never picked up a brush, I never sat at a piano, I never let myself just create for the joy of it."

It's something they regretted deeply, especially as they've gotten older. They shared their envy of friends with these beautiful, creative hobbies that helped carry them through life. Though it's truly never too late to get into a creative hobby.

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4. 'I wish I traveled more'

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One older adult told Rossy they had spent most of their life saying they would "one day" visit Japan. It had always been a dream place for them. They had wanted to see the cherry blossoms, the temples, and the culture. But the trip kept getting postponed because of work, money, or the belief that there would be more time.

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"Well, more time ran out. I'm too old now to take long flights, my knees can't handle all the walking, and my body just isn't the same," they revealed. Travel is always something people think they'll have more time for until they realize they don't anymore. That's why it's important to travel during your lifetime, even if it's just a brief trip to another state or a nearby city.

5. 'I wish I had tried new foods'

"I grew up eating the same kinds of meals my whole life, and I never really stepped outside of that comfort zone. I went to the same restaurants, ordered the same dishes, and told myself I wasn't adventurous when it came to food," an older adult told Rossy.

But now, looking back, they admitted they wished they had been more open about food. While it is true that what we typically eat in our early life influences the palate we have as an adult, it's also still possible to branch out. You never know what you may like until you have it.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.