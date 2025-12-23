3 Effective Ways To Catch Your Breath Before Life Gets Any Harder

Last updated on Dec 23, 2025

Woman catches her breath. Africa images | Canva
Advertisement

You don’t always need a pill to calm down and chill. Agitated nerves crave a soothing touch, a few moments of serenity, and some feel-good mind-body tricks.  The best part is that calming yourself down doesn't require fancy equipment or hours of free time. These three simple techniques work fast and actually feel good while you're doing them, which means you'll actually want to use them when stress hits.

Advertisement

Here are three effective ways to catch your breath before life gets any harder:

1. Meditate on a flower, a snowflake, or even a blade of grass

Even in winter, get outdoors and sit comfortably. Then gaze softly at a small element of nature, noticing every little detail ... the sepals of the blossom, the drop of dew quivering on the tip of the grass. Within a few minutes, you will feel yourself relaxing.

Research shows that focused attention meditation produces significant stress reduction by keeping your attention on a single target. Just a few minutes of this practice can help calm anxious feelings and improve your ability to focus.

Advertisement

The beauty of using nature as your meditation anchor is that it engages your senses without demanding anything from you. A flower doesn't require performance or productivity. It just exists, and in observing it closely, you permit yourself to simply exist too.

The practice works partly because nature offers what researchers call "soft fascination." Unlike your phone or computer screen, which demands constant mental engagement, natural elements gently capture your attention.

RELATED: 5 Things Naturally Resilient People Do When They Get Stuck In A Shame Spiral

2. Press the webbing of your hand

man pressing webbing of hand to catch his breath before life gets harder TSViPhoto / Shutterstock

Advertisement

The webbing is the fleshy area between your thumb and forefinger. Press both sides of one hand with your other thumb, slowly making small circles. Acupressure experts say it brings relief from headaches in less than a minute. I just find that it eases my nerves. 

A 2021 study on servicemen and women with anxiety found the LI4 point in the webbing between the thumb and forefinger effectively reduces anxiety and stress. This simple technique requires no specialist training and works as an accessible way to calm your nerves anywhere.

What makes this technique particularly valuable is its discreteness. You can practice it during a tense meeting, while waiting in line, or sitting in traffic without anyone noticing. Traditional Chinese Medicine considers this point a gateway for releasing tension that accumulates throughout the body.

RELATED: 7 Signs You’re Built To Survive Anything, Says Psychology

Advertisement

3. Imagine putting away your tensions in a box

The mind can be a powerful ally in your efforts to quell stress. If you have had a hard day, imagine that you have put all the day’s stress-causing factors into a bag and set the bag outside your bedroom. 

Or, get outdoors and slowly exhale, imagining that you are blowing out your tensions with each exiting breath. These visualization techniques may seem too simple to work, but they do. To experience the truth of this for yourself, try this, even if just for a few minutes.

More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Things Smart People Find Relaxing That Normal People Can't Stand

Research found that mental imagery activates many of the same neural pathways as actual experiences. You might feel a little silly the first time you try this. That's completely normal. Your brain doesn't really distinguish between vividly imagined scenarios and real ones, especially when you engage multiple senses.

Advertisement

RELATED: The Art Of Being Resilient: 9 Simple Habits Of Naturally Resilient People

Shubhra Krishan is a former contributor to Care2 and an editor for Travel Secrets magazine.

Related Stories From YourTango:
If You Notice These 11 Things In Someone’s Car, They’re Carrying Heavy Stress
People Who Never Listen To Music In The Car Usually Have These 11 Rare Personality Traits
If You Do At Least 3 Of These 10 Things In Your Sleep, Experts Say You Have Unusually High Stress Levels
Loading...