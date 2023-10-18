The Best DIY Halloween Costume For Each Myers-Briggs Personality Type

It may be hard to believe, but Halloween is coming up very soon. Halloween is a holiday that's fun for all ages, and while some traditions we may grow out of (it was nice knowing you, trick-or-treating), there are others that can be enjoyed no matter how old we get (hello, costumes!).

While some people start planning their Halloween costumes months ahead — and we appreciate these high achievers — there are some of us who want to dress up but just can't figure out what to be for Halloween every year.

We want to look good, but we also want to make sure we're wearing something that we feel comfortable in. And most of all, we want an outfit that will fit our personality. So basically, we want to stand out in a unique costume, but we also want to feel like ourselves.

You're probably wondering — how the heck do I do that? As it turns out, it's much easier than you think! All you have to do is look at your Myers-Briggs personality type.

Besides being a more creative way to come up with the best Halloween costume ideas than scanning through the internet for hours, choosing something to wear based on your personality type will ensure that you find the absolute right costume for yourself.

Here are the best DIY Halloween costumes for each Myers-Briggs personality type:

1. INTJ: Jessica Jones costume

INTJs are one-of-a-kind. Not only are they one of the rarest types, but they have an interesting mix of personality traits that make them so unique.

An INTJ is often known as the misunderstood hero of the personality type world. So why not dress up this Halloween as one of the most popular misunderstood heroes right now?

Jessica Jones is everything you could possibly want to dress up as if you're going for a strong female character who fits the INTJ type. Jessica is complex and has that cynical edge that's familiar to an INTJ. She's not your average hero and that's exactly what this type is made up of — and they totally own it, too.

In addition, her outfit is very simple. It's made up of pretty normal clothes that you can easily find in your closet and the gloves, scarf, and leather jacket will keep you nice and cozy on the chilly night of All Hallow's Eve.

2. INTP: Scientist costume

This type is the most scientific of any personality type. INTPs are known for their brilliant minds, always bustling with theories and ideas. They're born creative geniuses who love anything and everything science, so why not actually be a scientist this Halloween?

This is the perfect costume for this personality type and it's so easy to put together. All you need is a lab coat, some gloves, and whatever else you want to pair it with.

And if you really want to take it to a new level and have some fun this holiday, you can put a twist on the costume and go as a mad scientist. Why not? It is Halloween after all. Specs are totally optional, by the way.

3. ENTJ: Wonder Woman costume

Defined by their confidence, fearlessness, and determination to do anything they put their minds to, an ENTJ is a leader through and through. This type can conquer any challenge and never gives up, no matter how tough things get.

You can't go wrong with a Wonder Woman costume. Not only is she super popular right now (was she ever really not?), but Wonder Woman is an inspirational hero and a natural-born leader — all the things that make an ENTJ who they are.

Her costume is pretty easy to recreate. All you really need are her signature colors and some awesome bracelets to mimic her iconic armbands and you're ready to save the world, or you know maybe just save room for some Halloween candy.

4. ENTP: Devil costume

Embrace your devilish side this Halloween.

An ENTP absolutely loves to debate and debate to their heart's content. You're unapologetic and honest to the point of being blunt, and your personality and presence can sometimes make you intimidating. So, why not play it up a little this Halloween? This is the perfect time of year to bring your mischievous side out with a classic devil's costume.

This costume is a no-brainer for this type and it's so easy to put together (all you really need are the horns and the pitchfork). They don't call you the devil's advocate of the personality type world for nothing, you know.

5. INFJ: Mother Nature costume

INFJs are moral people who are always looking to make a positive impact on the world. They want to help others, care deeply about their feelings, and will fight for what they believe in with everything they have.

This personality type is known for taking care of the world before they think about themselves, so this costume is perfect. This Mother Nature costume embodies everything you are and what you stand for.

All you need to put it together are some decorative leaves to go on your headband and around your costume and a whole lot of green.

6. INFP: Belle from Beauty and the Beast costume

An INFP looks for the beauty and goodness in life. They're gentle, compassionate souls who are proud to have all of these qualities and inspire others with their kindness.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast represents all of these characteristics perfectly. Although she's been a classic Disney princess for a while, Belle has become a current pop culture icon as well thanks to the 2017 film re-imagining of the character.

Instead of wearing her iconic yellow ball gown, an easier and slightly different take on this costume is to wear Belle's more simple blue and white dress. This outfit also showcases Belle's innocence and empathy more than her yellow dress does.

7. ENFJ: Frida Kahlo costume

You're a trailblazer. The ENFJ personality type isn't afraid to be the first one to do something different or something that will pave the way to a brighter future. They're strong people who are willing to stand for what they believe in, even if they're the first to do so.

Legendary painter Frida Kahlo is probably one of the most inspirational people of all time. Her art made a huge impact and was also a strong personality who was never afraid to speak her mind.

If you want to dress like the boss lady that you are this Halloween, this outfit couldn't be more fitting.

8. ENFP: Gwen Stefani "Hollaback Girl" costume

This type is as free-spirited and independent as they come. You march to the beat of your own drum and your energy is unmatched.

Since we're all about the '90s right now, an icon from the 1990s is an excellent costume choice. With basically everything being rebooted and the resurgence of the crop top and other infamous 90's fashions, it sometimes feels like we've taken a time machine back to that era anyway.

However, the '90s definitely had some legit fierce icons. One that stands out is Gwen Stefani. Her grunge style and unapologetic attitude instantly set her apart from the other pop stars of the decade. One of her most famous looks is probably the one from her Hollaback music video.

It's simple to put together yourself and if you've forgotten what a bop that song was then you must be bananas. We couldn't miss out on that 90's reference.

9. ISTJ: Star Wars Rey costume

You're calm, practical, strong-willed, and a bit of a loner. As the no-nonsense type, an ISTJ prefers to get things done on their own. Basically, you're as tough as they come and you're also a jack-of-all-trades who's always ready to adapt to any challenge coming your way.

This is why a great costume for you would be Rey from Star Wars. There's no denying that Rey is one strong woman and she's used to surviving and fending for herself. She's also a great modern costume choice for an ISTJ.

10. ISFJ: Leslie Knope costume

This type gets the job done — and they never do anything halfway. They're extremely detail-oriented people. They're perfectionists — just like Leslie Knope.

The popular Parks and Recreation character not only personifies everything an ISFJ is but does so proudly. She owns her perfectionism and her work ethic.

Plus, it's super easy to create her costume. Bring out your best blazer and the rest of your best working attire and you're good to go. And don't forget to have some waffles. Well, why not fully embrace the character?

11. ESTJ: Olivia Pope costume

This type is defined by its strong-minded, direct way of getting things done. An ESTJ is straightforward, dependable, and capable of handling anything that's thrown at them with a cool head. They go the extra mile to create order and establish clear rules and organization.

This is why your ideal Halloween costume would be Olivia Pope from Scandal. Olivia is a political "fixer." She's the one who's called in during a crisis to restore order, which is the perfect description of an ESTJ.

She also became a total fashion icon. Olivia's trendy business attire is an important part of her powerful presence. Not to mention, her chic outfits will also keep you warm on a chilly October night.

12. ESFJ: Mean Girls costume

Especially if Halloween falls on a Wednesday, wear some pink! If you didn't catch that reference, then you're obviously not an ESFJ.

This type is the most popular of all the types. You can think of them as the cheerleaders of the personality type world. They're always the center of attention and people flock to them. So, a Mean Girls-inspired costume is a fun way to dress up this holiday.

Although it may be tempting to dress like Regina George or another girl from her squad, you could also throw a unique twist on the outfit by simply wearing a shirt that says, "On Wednesdays, we wear pink," since this is probably one of the most iconic quotes from the movie.

In the immortal words of Gretchen Wieners, this look is so fetch.

13. ISTP: Construction worker costume

If there's a project requiring physical work or labor, then you're the person for the job. An ISTP has zero problems getting their hands dirty. In fact, they love using their hands to explore and get the job done.

An ISTP usually has a hard time finding a costume because most of them are too elaborate for their tastes or just don't fit their unique personalities. They are one of the rarest types, after all. So why not make a simple outfit that you also feel comfortable going out as, such as a builder or construction worker?

This outfit can be put together using a lot of different combinations, all of which are easy to find in your closet. The only thing you need is a hard hat. Being an ISTP, you most likely already have the tools handy.

14. ISFP: Lara Croft costume

An ISFP is an adventurer. Their passions lie in extreme hobbies. So an adventurer costume is the perfect one for you.

It's pretty simple to throw together and it looks pretty cool once it's on. We're not saying you have to model your look directly after Lara Croft, but we aren't going to dissuade you from that idea, either. There's no denying that she's a boss lady with an iconic look.

15. ESTP: Instagram costume

You love to be the center of everyone's attention. But, you're also a hard worker who is always coming up with creative ideas to expand your profile and you can't wait to show the world all of your ideas. So why not dress up as your favorite social media platform?

Hashtag perfection.

16. ESFP: Netflix Glow costume

This type is comprised of bold entertainers who love to put on a show. This means that you need a costume that's bright, fun, and flashy.

Model your outfit after one of the ladies from the hit Netflix series GLOW. A costume like this will definitely help you do what you usually do best — stand out from the crowd. Get your glow on, girl.

Sloane Solomon is a professional writer, editor, and former contributor to YourTango. She has had her work published on Yahoo, MSN, and other outlets.