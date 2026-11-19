From the "sad kid" vibes that defined an entire subculture to the pop artists who have become icons, there's nothing early 2000s music.

The style is already coming back in waves from the 20-year trend cycle, so people who know good music nowadays are still listening to many of these early Y2K songs.

Early 2000s songs people with elite music taste listen to now

1. 'Since U Been Gone' by Kelly Clarkson

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Pop songs and love ballads can be just as cool as grungy, alternative sounds. And Kelly Clarkson is somewhat of a pop song ballad queen, if we're being honest.

It might have been released in 2004, but the Gen Zers who practice it for karaoke and add it to all their party playlists know "Since U Been Gone" is far from fading away. "I can breathe for the first time" might actually be the only thing you can hear on the street outside a wedding venue.

2. 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes

There's something wildly commanding about alternative rock, but songs like "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes are nothing short of mesmerizing. As a staple of the early aughts, it's no wonder it's stuck as a no-skip song on the playlists of people with elite music taste.

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With a lead vocalist like Jack White, who grew up without the visions of rock-and-roll and got into music through the garage band scene, it makes perfect sense that their sound is somewhat timeless.

3. 'Teenage Dirtbag' by Wheatus

For many Gen Zers, songs like this are shaded by the popularity of covers from their own childhoods. For example, this Wheatus track was a defining moment of the music scene after its 2000 release, but a One Direction cover of it over more than a decade later is what sticks for most.

It's a great song no matter who's singing it, but you might be able to tell something about a person's music taste by which version they have saved on their phone.

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4. 'Hard To Explain' by The Strokes

The indie rock of the 2000s is what young people can thank for their cool, eccentric nature today. "I like indie stuff" doesn't mean anything for someone's cool factor without the influence of music, like this 2001 track from The Strokes.

It's probably more resonant for younger generations today as a song about finding yourself and navigating the uncertainty of early adulthood. But there's something magical about how the nostalgia still takes millennials and Gen Xers back to this time in their lives.

5. 'I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor' by Arctic Monkeys

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Right on the cusp of being considered early 2000s music, this 2005 track by Arctic Monkeys is like being in your 20s again. It brings people back to a time when they were laughing under neon lights and dancing without worrying who's looking.

It's a melting pot of anything you might want on your playlist, especially if you have a fondness for retro, nostalgic vibes.

6. 'Take Me Out' by Franz Ferdinand

"So if you're lonely..." evokes a kind of excitement and nostalgia that only people with a real fondness for early 2000s culture can fully appreciate. Franz Ferdinand as an indie band is still somewhat obscure, but songs like this are iconic on their own.

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It's defined as a metaphor for the most confusing kinds of romantic relationships, outside of the lyrics, yet there's a landscape of musical notes and sounds that are entrancing.

7. 'Feel Good Inc.' by Gorillaz

Gorillaz is unique because their artistry is truly multidimensional. From artwork to storytelling and the musical talent living in timeless tracks like this one, they're icons.

The dreamy, funky energy of this 2005 song is still driving new fans today, because it doesn't rely on the culture of the early 2000s to thrive. It's one of a kind, and lives on in the modern world on its own.

8. 'No One Knows' by Queens of the Stone Age

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Released in 2002, this is still a classic track defining elite music taste for young people. Even for millennials and Gen Xers who heard it after it was released in real time, there's something funky and nostalgic about hearing it now.

It may not be a popular revival of the time's taste, but with alternative and hard rock roots, Queens of the Stone Age have a clear vibe, and songs like this remind listeners of their uniqueness.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.