What It Means When You Dream About Being Pregnant

There are some common dreams that many of us have, like those of your teeth falling out or maybe about cheating in a relationship.

When I was 14, I dreamed that I was in the middle of my high school with a baby bump under my dress. My teachers were yelling at me for being a delinquent and they asked me what I had to say for myself.

I remember crying and saying that I was pregnant. Almost immediately after, I woke up in a cold sweat. It was terrifying, I felt vulnerable.

Did my dream about being pregnant actually mean I was going to get pregnant? Was it a bad omen for my waking life? Was it a dream symbol for something else entirely?

What does it mean when you dream of being pregnant?

Spiritually, dreams of being pregnant often mean the birth of something new.

"Most commonly, pregnancy dreams would refer to new life and new potentials within you," explains Psychiatrist and student of dreams Greg Mahr. "These potentials are so early that they are not even born yet, they need to be nourished and develop first."

This may not necessarily mean a new baby, but rather the birth of a new idea or creative endeavor in your life.

I decided to take a look to find out what a dream about being pregnant actually stands for and signifies.

6 Meanings Of Dreams About Being Pregnant

1. If you're pregnant in your own dream

"In a woman of childbearing age, such a dream might refer to the wish to become pregnant or an internal readiness for pregnancy," says Mahr. "On very rare occasions it could even anticipate an actual pregnancy."

However, dreams about being pregnant aren't always a precursor to an actual pregnancy and have more of a psychological or spiritual meaning.

Some believe that giving birth in a dream is a signal of bad times to come. For example, dreaming about having morning sickness could be seen as a heavy burden to bear.

Other superstitions suggest that a dream about pregnancy could be a good thing. It could mean getting a new beginning, or it could mean that you will be getting some riches. It all depends on the superstition you believe in.

On a psychological level, many people believe it’s a dream that represents your attitude towards creativity.

When people think of pregnancy, it’s usually about creating a life. Unsurprisingly, many dream interpreters believe that there’s a subconscious tie that tends to have us view pregnancy as a metaphor for creativity.

For many people, being pregnant in a dream could be a sign that you want to embark on a new creative project, business idea, or job.

Are you feeling creative? Have you been thinking about taking art classes or finally pursuing that book? This might be your mind’s way of saying “Go for it!”

If you’re already taking a creative turn in your life, dreaming about a pregnancy could be a sign that you feel proud of your work. You might want people to celebrate your accomplishments and might have an urge to toot your own horn.

Biblically, dreams about being pregnant are God's way of showing you that his purpose for you may soon become clear. That might not necessarily be in the form of actual pregnancy, but rather a symbolic way to show you that you're on the right path.

2. If someone else is pregnant in your dream

Dreaming of someone else’s pregnancy might be a sign that you admire that person’s creativity. If you feel jealous of their announcement, it also could be a sign that you wish that you could create something the way they do.

A deep-seated desire for kids may also be a reason because, let’s just face it, people tend to dream about what they want.

The more you think about something or want something, the more likely it is that it will probably come across in your dreams.

If you have babies on the brain, it’s very possible that the dream is just your subconscious reflecting that wish. In some cases, it could also be a sign of anxiety.

3. If you're upset or anxious about your pregnancy in your dream

Pregnancy can also be a sign of shame, if you don’t have a partner or if you're in a situation where people would judge you for having a kid. This is doubly true when you’re a teenager. After all, no one wants to be a teen mom; it’s a mark of shame.

Let’s take another look at that dream I had when I was a teenager, shall we? When I dreamt about my own pregnancy, I was not feeling a need to have a child. Rather, my dream was more or less showing that I was ashamed of my situation in high school.

On a similar note, women who are heavily tokophobic (tokophobia is "a pathological fear of pregnancy") or otherwise dislike kids might not want to dream of a pregnancy.

For people who view pregnancy as a bad thing, this dream could signal that you feel like you have a burden forced on you. You might also feel like you’re anxious about events you might not feel are in your control anymore.

Some people claim to have had a pregnancy dream when they became pregnant. Anecdotal evidence suggests that women who are pregnant have a tendency of dreaming of children or babies.

So, if you have been trying to conceive and feel like the dreams are a little bit too realistic, you may want to grab a pregnancy test if you believe old wives’ tales.

Of course, it could be nothing, too.

4. If you're pregnant with twins in your dream

Dreaming about being pregnant with twins might mean that something in your life is causing conflict. This conflict may be between you and another important person in your life, or even two opposing ideas that you are trying to choose between.

5. If you're giving birth in your dream

Dreaming about giving birth follows the same creativity trope but one that is closer to its reveal. Giving birth in a dream often means you are very close to following through on a new idea, project, or goal.

6. If you have recurring pregnancy dreams

According to Mahr, recurring dreams "may mean that its message has not been heard."

If you have recurring dreams about being pregnant, Mahr suggests you "keep working with the dream, so that its message is fully felt and experienced. Consider discussing the dream with a trusted friend or therapist."

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer based out of Red Bank, New Jersey. She writes primarily about lifestyle, food, finance, and relationships. You can follow her on Twitter.