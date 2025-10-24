Dog Owners Share How They Say Goodbye To Their Dogs Before Leaving The House

Unless you live alone, chances are when you leave the house, whether for work or a quick errand, you say goodbye to whoever is there with you. If it's a spouse or romantic partner, you might give them a kiss; if it's a roommate, just a quick bye as you walk out the door. What about when it's your dog?

According to dog owners, there's absolutely no chance you leave the house without giving your pup a fond farewell. In fact, dog owners across the internet revealed they have entire goodbye rituals with their furry family members that they wouldn't ever consider skipping if their best bud had to stay behind.

Whether your dog understands every word you say to him, which he totally does by the way, saying goodbye is important. Being left behind doesn't feel good for anyone, even if it's necessary. Our pups deserve to know we'll be missing them as much as they'll be missing us.

Dog owners shared how they say goodbye to their pups before leaving the house.

Southern couple, Kris and Dave, who aren't shy about their love for their pup Remington, took to their socials to ask other dog owners, "What do you say to your dog when you leave the house?" And while their ritual was by far the most hilariously unique, other users were happy to share their own puppy farewells. “We always tell Remington,” Kris said, “don’t do drugs, don’t have a party, and be a good boy.” They also let him know that they’ll be back home soon.

With over four thousand comments, people seemed really excited to share their own. “Every time I leave for one of my night shifts a week, I tell my pittie, ‘Be a good boy, mommy loves you, potato,’ and as soon as I close the door, I’ll hear my husband yell, ‘WOOO BOYS NIGHT!!!!!!’ It never gets old.”

"Just be a good girl," someone else wrote, "and we turn on music for her." That sounds like a vibe. One person even wrote that they designate a pet to be in charge for the day and rotate them to make it fair.

Over on TikTok, one commenter simply wrote, "Make good choices!!!" Another shared, "I tell our Frankie girl exactly where I'm going, what the place looks like, what I'm going to be doing that day and when I'm coming back."

Some owners designate where they are going and even what day of the week it is, and their pups understand.

On Reddit, a similar question was asked, and users went into detail about how their dogs began to understand different trips, how long certain activities would take, and even what day of the week it was.

The owner who made the post explained, "so over the years they seem to understand the difference in time between 'Store' and 'Work'. Store is reserved for anything under an hour. Work is when we will be gone for over an hour or more. We just say 'We're going to the store, we'll be right back, and they go to these specific spots in the living room.' When we say, 'We're going to work, we'll see you soon.' They sit in other spots."

RossHelen | Shutterstock

One commenter wrote, "As I’m packing up I say “I gotta go to work, stay here and be a good girl.” As I’m leaving I’ll give her a chewie and say I love you so much. She knows the routine now after 13 years. On Friday when I get home I triumphantly announce “ It’s the weekend!” Then she knows she gets rides to the park and other adventures."

Another shared, "My dog knows “It’s FRIDAY!!!” When I come home from work on Fridays and say this, she will go full body wiggles, tail wagging (smacking walls, my trash can aka playing the drums lol), shaking her head as she wiggles and making little happy noises and bolt to my room and zoomies around on my bed lol."

Experts say dogs can absolutely understand that different types of goodbye signify different lengths of time.

Experts say there is no right or wrong way to say bye to your furry best friend, unless, of course, they have separation anxiety, but if they respond without anxiety and destruction, there's no reason to change your rituals. In fact, explaining where you are going and for how long is actually a good thing.

For instance, if you’re just going to the grocery store nearby, the goodbye can be quick and direct. Now, if you’re going out for a week-long vacation, they’re going to feel your absence more, so you should take the time to give them a proper, slightly longer goodbye. And isn't that pretty much exactly what real owners said they do?

Another factor that’s important when it comes to saying bye to your pet, according to experts, is giving them a routine. Having a schedule for your dog helps support their emotional well-being. That means if you leave for work around the same time every morning, they’ll probably know what to expect.

As one commenter on Reddit explained, "I made the mistake of leaving for work without doing the 'going to work' ritual. My husband told me my dog wandered around for a long time looking for me. So now I always make sure I do the ritual — which consists of turning on the radio for white noise and giving 'away treats.' He settles right in after that."

If you've shared part of your life with a pup, none of this probably surprises you, but if you haven't, it's all true. Just like people, dogs worry when they don't know where their family members are or if they are late. It's just another reason to not only love dogs more but also to be mindful of how much they miss us when we leave them at home.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.