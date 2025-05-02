4 Types Of Barks Your Dog Uses To Get Your Attention — And What They're Trying To Say

Anyone who's ever owned a dog has said it a million times: I wish you could talk so you could just tell me what you want! Especially when they're making a ruckus by barking, it can be particularly annoying to be unable to decipher all that hollering. But trainers say there actually are subtle clues in dogs' barks that are very revealing once you know what to listen for.

Barking is a bit of a strange behavior in the grand scheme of things. As you've probably heard, wolves don't do it other than when they're tiny little pups, so presumably our dogs wouldn't either if they'd been left to be wild.

But in domesticated dogs, barking is one of several juvenile canine behaviors and traits that dogs retain their whole lives in processes called neotony and pedomorphism — it's part of why we love them so much, they're just big kids!

And when it comes to barking, it's all part of the unique relationship dogs have with humans. It can also be super annoying, of course. But as Raleigh-based dog trainers Team K9 put it in a recent Instagram post, "Barking isn’t the issue. To YOU it is. But to the dog, it’s a symptom."

Team K9 owner Natalie said that deciphering a dog's barks comes down to noticing a few key details: They're posture and body carriage, where their gaze is set, and what was happening right before the barking began. By taking stock of those factors, you might be able to do a bit of canine mind-reading and decipher one of the 4 key types of barking.

1. Alert barking

These barks are typically loud, sharp, and repetitive, and are usually accompanied by a stiff posture. Your dog is ready to lunge, basically, and you might notice their tail is up and their stare is intensely focused.

As the title suggests, these barks come because your dog has perceived a potential threat from something like a sudden noise, a stranger walking by, or even just the doorbell.

2. Demand barking

Just like all of us, sometimes dogs just want attention. And then more attention. And then even more attention. And to get it, they'll give barks that are short, sharp, and repetitive, as opposed to the intense, loud ones that come during alert barking.

They'll also typically be wagging their tail, making eye contact with you, and possibly jumping a bit as well. They're excited! And sometimes that's the problem. They'll do this type of barking because they're overstimulated. Other times, it's because you stopped playing with them, or they want toys or a treat.

3. Fear or anxiety barking

This is a dog's way of saying, "I don't know what to do!" and the bark is pretty distinct from the others. It's low in pitch, has some growl along with it, and might even seem a bit frantic.

As for body language, look for a tucked tail, ears that are pinned back against the head, and an avoidance of eye contact. If you've ever had a dog who was afraid of fireworks, you might have noticed this kind of behavior and barking — loud sounds are a common trigger. But so are strangers and even unfamiliar environments.

4. Boredom barking

Sometimes dogs just bark because it's something to do. Hey, we all have bad boredom habits now and then! Natalie said that the key to deciphering this bark is that it's not only repetitive but monotonous — if a dog could drone on, this is it!

These barks might also come along with pacing and restlessness, and usually have no perceptible trigger. A dog who spends long periods of time alone without any mental stimulation might end up giving these kinds of barks.

So, what can you do to stop problematic barking?

If you find yourself repeatedly dealing with these types of canine complaining, Natalie said there are six key things you can do that will help lessen your dog's need to bark and increase their overall happiness and comfort.

Teach your dog structure, cooperation, and to look to you for guidance. This will help create an environment that feels organized and clear to your dog and lessen their discomfort.

Reward them for the behaviors you DO want. Dogs don't understand the nuances of human emotions — attention is attention! So, rather than punishing the barking, reward the times when they're being quiet or calm.

Give them plenty of mental stimulation. Make sure your dog is getting adequate play and enrichment, whether it's walks, playing fetch, or enrolling in classes with someone like Natalie at a training school.

Control their environment by blocking common visual or auditory triggers. Natalie said this can be as simple as closing curtains or using a white noise machine.

Give them plenty of physical exercise. Natalie said it's important to get a dog's heart rate up — a simple walk around the block doesn't cut it for most dogs. Make sure they're getting a bit of a workout, and their need to bark because of anxiety or boredom will decrease.

Know when to get help from a professional. Some dogs are just built differently, and others have been through traumas we may not know about. If their barking seems extreme and none of these other tips have worked, your pup may just need a professional's help — just like us humans!

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.