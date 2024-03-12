Doctor With Terminal Cancer Shares The Three Things Everyone Should Consider Doing To Prepare For Death

Kim is a resident doctor who was diagnosed with metastatic sarcoma when she was 28 years old. She invites people to see what her life is like, as both a medical resident and a cancer patient, focusing on the practice of gratitude and being present.

The doctor with terminal cancer shared 3 things everyone should do to prepare for death:

In a TikTok, Kim revealed the three most important things she’s done as a cancer patient to get the administrative side of her affairs in order, which she recommends everyone do, even if they're not sick.

1. Visit an estate lawyer and write a will

Writing a will is an act of care for both yourself and the people you love. Doing so lessens the doubt and ambiguity that can follow losing someone: If what you want after your passing is clearly defined, then your last wishes can be met without confusion or conflict from the people carrying those wishes out.

2. Make a record of all bank accounts, debts, and assets

She explained that she put that list of important financial resources in a safe place for her husband to refer to, as needed.

Essentially, she made it simple for her next-of-kin to access whatever documents they’ll need to access, in the event of her passing. This is another example of care in action, as she’s ensuring that her finances are in order, and the person she wants to have access to that information will have it.

Photo: Kampus Production / Pexels

3. Have open and honest discussions with loved ones about end-of-life care

Kim shared that the third thing she did to prepare for death was “perhaps the most important and meaningful.”

They also talked about her goals for care, which she defined as the “types of interventions I would be willing and willing not to accept.”

Medical care and interventions are deeply personal choices, ones that only we can make for ourselves, as we know ourselves best. By having this resonant yet difficult discussion about treatment, Kim ensured that her needs would be met, with as little confusion as possible.

While Kim has taken care of the practical aspects of preparing for death, she’s also touched on how she navigates the issue on an emotional level.

In a separate TikTok, Kim shared how she copes emotionally with having terminal cancer.

“Overall, my spirit and my emotions are in a good place at the moment,” she said, before revealing a few things she does to maintain high spirits.

“I try to find something to be grateful for every day,” she said. “I find having gratitude towards this life is a really nice way for me to feel connected and to be in the present moment.”

Sometimes the things she’s grateful for are small, like sharing a hot cup of tea with her husband or getting a new shade of nail polish. Other times, they’re larger in scale: visiting New York on a bucket list trip or getting the puppy she’s always wanted.

Kim also shared that she sees a licensed counselor to help her navigate the tougher emotions she feels and process the experience of being sick. She said that seeing someone professionally is “very helpful in healing.”

The final thing Kim does to stay emotionally sound is lean on her support network. “I’m very fortunate to have an outstanding community behind me and those people are with me every day,” she shared.

Kim’s content opens up a larger discussion on living with an incurable illness. While discussing what we want to happen when we die is never an easy task, it’s a hugely valuable one, and a way to care for yourself and others when the inevitable comes to pass.

