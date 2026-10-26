People Who Love To Start Watching New Shows But Never Finish Them Often Have 8 Distracting Traits

With so many shows ready to watch at any moment on streaming services, most people have a mental list they keep of a few they’re most interested in watching next. That doesn’t mean they’re always ready to commit to watching the whole show. Many people start new shows and then give up on them because they quickly grow bored or they get distracted by new options that show up, and many of the reasons they do so have to do with their specific personalities.

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8 distracting traits of people who love watching news shows but never end up finishing them:

1. They make decisions based on their mood

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Some people can watch a show from beginning to end with no problem. For others, their mood gets in the way. These are the kind of people who make all of their entertainment choices based on whatever they’re feeling at the moment. Bookworms like to use the term “mood readers” to describe people who choose their next book this way.

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While it seems like it would be better to make decisions based on logic alone, it’s actually been proven that it’s almost impossible to leave emotions out of it. Although these people might never find out how a show ends, there’s no reason they should do anything differently.

2. They struggle to stick to routines

A lot of people have made watching their favorite show part of their evening routine before they go to bed. But if someone doesn’t have a consistent routine, it will be hard for them to get to the end of a show. They’re doing so many different things that they just don’t have time to finish a show once they start it. Watching a few episodes here and there means they don’t really keep up with it and forget about it over time.

Watching a show obviously isn’t the most important part of someone’s daily routine, but struggling to get to the end could be a sign that they don’t have much of a routine in place at all. That means they have a higher chance of feeling stressed, which affects everything they do.

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3. They like feeling excited by new experiences

Starting a new show can feel really exciting. It’s like you’re entering an entirely new world. But once you get used to the storyline and the characters, it can feel like it’s not as fun anymore. Some people prefer shows that they’re used to, but people who can never seem to finish one are probably the kind of people who love the rush of starting something new. After the first few episodes, they have to move on to something else to feel that same excitement.

These people are usually high in novelty-seeking, meaning that they love the thrill of trying something new. Their lives might be really exciting and unpredictable, but they’re never going to finish a show when they hate getting used to things.

4. They lose their focus when they multitask

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The world is filled with distractions, so it’s hard to just sit and watch a show. You could also be looking at your phone at the same time, which would divide your attention until you forgot about the show completely.

This is a major problem. Everyone tries to multitask to increase their productivity, but it actually has the opposite effect. Becoming immersed in a new show requires concentration. People who can’t focus long enough to understand what’s going on probably aren’t going to make it to the end.

5. They have a lot of different interests

Having a variety of interests can make it harder to finish shows in two ways. For some people, it means they want to watch pretty much every genre and are constantly skipping around to fit in everything they want to see.

For others, they have other hobbies that take precedence over watching shows. There’s nothing wrong with having a lot of hobbies, but it does make it hard to devote hours to finishing a show. But as long as they’re enjoying the way they spend their time, there’s no reason for them to make a change.

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6. They give up on boring things

People usually turn on their favorite show when they’re trying to avoid feeling bored, but watching a show you’re used to could start to feel boring after a while, too.

Even though being bored isn’t a bad thing, most of us do whatever it takes to stop it from happening. A show that seemed really promising at first is going to look less appealing when the episodes get repetitive towards the middle.

The show might have a great ending, but these people don’t want to wait around for it when they have to feel bored in the meantime. That’s probably a pattern they follow in pretty much every area of their lives.

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7. They go back to what feels familiar

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As strange as it sounds, watching a new show takes energy. That’s why so many people like to rewatch old favorites instead. They know what’s coming, so it’s a more comforting experience.

Some people start new shows that look interesting but never finish them because they go back to a favorite show they’ve seen before. It probably didn’t get boring, but it was harder to keep up with. They wanted a proven comfort show instead of something that had the potential to become one.

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8. They feel overwhelmed by so many options

You would think having so many different shows to choose from would be a good thing. Streaming means you’re not limited to whatever’s on TV at the time. But having so many options can actually make it harder to make a choice.

This leads to something called choice overload, where having more choices causes more anxiety. Because there are so many shows, it’s hard for someone to commit to just one. Then they never finish anything because they’re always trying something new.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.