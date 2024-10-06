Diagnosed Psychopath Reveals What She Was Like As A Kid — ‘My Family Always Just Says That I Was Uniquely Me’

It may come as a surprise to some that being a psychopath — someone who is diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) — doesn’t necessarily equate to being evil. Rather, it signifies a lack of empathy and regard for others’ feelings. In fact, many children exhibit behaviors that most would qualify as unique personality traits that could actually be a window into a future diagnosis.

One diagnosed psychopath, Vic, who goes by @victhepath on TikTok, is using her social media platform to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding ASPD.

The diagnosed psychopath took to TikTok to reveal the qualities and behaviors she exhibited as a kid that could have been an indication of a future diagnosis.

While sociopaths are individuals who develop ASPD due to a traumatic event, psychopaths are born with the disorder. Vic recently posted a video responding to a commenter who asked what she was like as a child to gain a better understanding of her condition.

“I’ve always just been very confident and assertive, even as a child,” Vic began her video. “I’ve never had issues asking what I want; I’ve never been socially awkward or scared. I was told I was really bossy as a child.”

Vic explained how she went after what she wanted as a child without any doubts or hesitation. Because of her assertiveness, she was frequently successful in getting her way.

“I just got what I wanted because I was the loudest about it,” she explained.

Because of her condition, she added how she learned how to “game the system” and “manipulate others” from a young age, fuelling her ability to influence circumstances to her advantage.

The diagnosed psychopath was driven, confident, and assertive as a child, but she lacked compassion for her peers.

She expressed how she was exceptionally talented as a child due to her competitive nature.

“I always wanted to be the best at everything, and I was very good at a lot of things as a kid,” Vic said. “I was kind of like a Jack of all trades.”

Her family wasn’t concerned about these behaviors when she was a child. Rather, they claimed she was “uniquely herself.”

“I just didn’t really care about what other people thought,” she said.

She had a strong sense of independence and confidence in her actions, doing and acting however she wanted unapologetically, without having any regard for others.

While it’s admirable to exhibit such boldness and conviction as a child without ever being influenced by others, and we can likely all benefit from taking a page out of Vic's book, she also appeared to display an extreme sense of these qualities, taking her assertiveness to another level.

She revealed how she was a “massive bully” as a child, particularly when it came to the boys in her class.

“I just really enjoyed being like a powerful, feared person,” she said candidly. “I just wanted what I wanted. I wanted people to do what I say and act how I wanted them to, so I kind of bullied them into submission when I was a kid.”

The diagnosed psychopath eventually learned that some of her behaviors were problematic.

To illustrate what her personality was like as a child, Vic revealed a childhood photo that her great-aunt sent her. In the picture, Vic is dressed in an expressive pink outfit with a mischievous look on her face. A rock that reads, "Little Devil," sits in front of the photo, which Vic explained highlighted her behavior.

It’s clear that from a young age, Vic was aware of her manipulative and controlling tendencies, hinting toward her disorder. She eventually realized these were not the best traits to continue demonstrating and grew out of her “devilish” habits.

Vic's revelation indicates that despite lacking empathy for others, individuals diagnosed with ASPD do have the ability to control their behavior and form meaningful relationships with others. As revealed on her profile, Vic maintains several friendships that she prioritizes despite her lack of interest in others’ well-being.

According to SAMHSA, people diagnosed with ASPS tend to exhibit charming and flattering characteristics, which they may use to manipulate others. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean they only manipulate others in negative ways. Vic has expressed how she's learned to manipulate people and situations for the greater good.

It’s important to understand that ASPD is a spectrum, so there are varying levels of psychopathic and sociopathic behavior.

While Vic's diagnosis is on the milder side, her experience offers hope for anyone struggling to navigate ASPD, proving that diagnosed psychopaths and sociopaths can function in society without invalidating their disorder.

