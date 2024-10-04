Diagnosed Psychopath Reveals Why She Was A 'Massive Childhood Bully' Who Mainly Targeted Boys

In hopes of spreading educational information and reducing the stigma surrounding individuals with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), one diagnosed psychopath took to TikTok to elaborate on some of the psychopathic traits and interests she exhibited as a child that pointed to her subsequent diagnosis.

One of those traits was her tendency to bully boys when she was a child.

The woman revealed why she was a ‘massive bully’ who mainly targeted boys as a child.

The woman, who goes by Vic Path on TikTok, explained that while children can display psychopathic characteristics, individuals can’t be diagnosed with ASPD before the age of 18.

She described some of the specific behaviors she demonstrated from ages 4 to 6, including being drawn to puzzles, having an affinity for the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean," exhibiting competitive behavior in sports, and putting the “bad kids” of her class in their place.

“My teacher in Kindergarten would put me next to the bad kids in class because I could handle them,” Vic said. “I have a very specific memory of getting sat across from the bad kid in our class, and he liked to kick me, and I would kick him so hard back. I think this was the origin of my bullying problem because I really enjoyed putting him in his place, and I think my teacher enjoyed it, too.”

When she entered the first grade at 6 years old, she claimed her bullying phase really took off.

“I very quickly asserted myself as the leader of the classroom,” she said. “I had everybody on a leash. All the boys were scared of me, and all the girls wanted to be my friend. I was extremely mean to the boys in particular, I didn’t target girls very much.”

Vic revealed that she had brothers who were the same age as her, so she was used to “bossing” boys around.

The diagnosed psychopath explained how her targeted anger towards boys stemmed from her hatred of sexism.

Vic knew her ability to manipulate others from a young age, and she used this to her advantage successfully on various occasions. Still, there were certain gender microaggressions that she couldn’t wrap her head around, causing her to adopt misandrist views.

“I was such a big hater of men,” she said. “I ruthlessly bullied boys in my classes.”

While she wasn’t aware of her reasoning for doing this as a kid, in hindsight, she recognized that it likely stemmed from a hatred for sexism.

Not fully understanding or grasping this concept at such a young age, her frustration developed into an innate desire to dismantle the disparity between boys and girls, and the only way her young mind thought to do this was by targeting boys.

“It was all a reaction to the unfairness of sexism,” she explained. “When I was a kid, I didn’t understand why I couldn’t get the same respect as boys did. I didn’t understand why boys got all the praise, I didn’t understand why girls always got put down.”

While bullying is obviously never OK, Vic’s experience of being constantly dismissed just because she was a girl is a valid reason to feel resentful toward other boys, and it’s an experience many other girls can relate to.

Rather than conforming to the silent role she and so many other girls have been pushed into, she adopted hypermasculine characteristics and defiantly acted out against other boys.

Before her diagnosis, she believed she was meant to be a boy because of her confusion surrounding the sexism she experienced.

Vic explained that she was a passionate athlete as a kid, participating in various sports and proclaiming to be one of the best athletes in her class, but she didn't get nearly as much recognition as the boys her age did.

“I was a very good athlete as a child, but I never got that respect because people always assumed I was a horrible athlete because I was a girl,” Vic stated. “I played on boys’ teams all through elementary school, and I was constantly underestimated. Even with my own teammates, I was still getting disrespected despite being one of the best players on my teams.”

FatCamera | Canva Pro

Being so aware of the prevalence of sexism at such a young age, combined with her psychopathic characteristics, Vic acted out in the only way she knew how. In fact, a study from 2020 actually found a link between psychopathy and sexist thoughts. Although the research mostly focused on sexism against women, the converse still holds true. It's the disproportionate favoritism that is the trigger of psychopathic characteristics.

“I didn’t understand why boys thought they could talk over me, or people respected their words and their ideas more than they respected mine,” she expressed. “So I believe my targeting of boys was to make me feel like I had some of the power back.”

She started to neglect her femininity as she recognized the power that lay in masculinity.

“Once I got into school, I started rejecting femininity and became extremely tomboyish because I thought if I looked like a boy and I acted like a boy, then I would be respected like a boy,” she revealed.

“I so desperately wanted that respect that boys seemed to automatically get,” she added. “I leaned so far into this that I was convinced I should have been born a boy. I felt like my mindset would be praised if I was a boy and not demonized because I was a girl.”

As an adult looking back on her experience, the woman identified how her psychopathic traits were forming as a result of societal expectations.

While more parents are collectively adopting progressive mindsets and treating boys and girls with the same level of respect and recognition, gender disparities still exist everywhere around us, and it’s impacting the way young girls view themselves in society.

Vic may have projected her hatred for sexism onto other boys in potentially harsh and unfair ways, but this doesn’t compare to the unfairness young girls and women experience in their daily lives simply for being women. While we have come a long way, the microaggressions that are projected onto women and girls are still fairly common.

If anything, Vic exhibited an astounding level of emotional intelligence through her understanding of this disparity and refusal to conform to societal gender roles.

It’s no secret that men and women deserve to be valued and respected equally, regardless of how feminine or masculine they are, and we, as a society, need to stop pushing girls into boxes and instead allow them to embrace their authentic selves.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.