Democrat Says It’s Time For The Left To Rebrand — ‘It Is Less Judgmental’ To Be A Republican

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory, many Americans, especially those aligned with the Democratic Party, found themselves feeling dejected, angry, pessimistic, and even fearful about the future.

Many looked for someone to blame and found themselves pointing fingers at the Republican party and all who voted for it.

However, one Democrat online shared a different perspective, highlighting the flaws of the left-leaning party that resulted in the loss of the election and the trust of the American people.

A registered Democrat said it's time for the left to 'rebrand.'

Like many of us, Horace Gold woke up Wednesday morning feeling disappointed by the election night turnout and results, and he's been doing some soul-searching since.

While navigating his emotions of grief and despondence, Gold came to the realization that while the Republican Party certainly has its imperfections, the Democratic Party is not innocent either.

The truth is that Trump won the popular vote with a hefty 73 million votes, while Kamala Harris received 69 million. As challenging as it may be for some to accept, it's clear the majority of Americans would rather a Trump presidency than a Harris one.

This was not the case in the 2016 or 2020 election, in which Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden took the popular vote by a 4-point margin over Trump. In fact, Trump is the first Republican candidate to secure the popular vote in 20 years.

While many Democrats are scratching their heads wondering how they lost to perhaps one of the most divisive and controversial candidates in history, Gold pointed out that the answer may be revealed by taking a good look in the mirror.

The Democrat claimed that 'it is less judgmental' to be a Republican.

On their website, the official Democratic party describes themselves as “the party of inclusion.”

“As Democrats, we respect differences of perspective and belief, and pledge to work together to move this country forward, even when we disagree ... we do not merely seek common ground — we strive to reach higher ground,” the website reads.

Yet, Gold insisted that the Democratic party has not lived up to this assertion.

“We are the party of being like, ‘You mispronounced one thing? You’re a bigot,’ and it’s like, where is the grace for humanity?” Gold asked. “We are unforgiving of humanity sometimes.”

He claimed that Republicans are the more welcoming party.

“I think it’s cool to be a Republican right now, in a crazy way,” he said. “The branding is much more inclusive. It is a wide net. Any and all are welcome to be a Trump supporter, and it is less judgmental amongst them.”

He also noted that Democrats tend to hyper-focus on the issues affecting big cities.

Major cities, like New York and Los Angeles, are far more likely to be left-leaning and vote democrat. As a result, candidates and constituents alike tend to focus on issues that impact these areas instead of those that affect the rural regions that make up most of America.

“We can get very regional with our beliefs and have these conversations around Communism, Socialism, and Marxism," Gold said of the Democratic party. "This is an LA conversation."

"In the middle of Louisiana, they’re not talking about that," he continued. "They’re like, ‘Why is the gas so high?’”

Unless you’ve experienced life in a certain area, you will never understand what they truly need to thrive, nor should you tell them what issues they should care about.

“Sometimes I have to catch myself presuming what people in small towns want and need,” Gold admitted.

The economy was one of the biggest motivations for Trump's voters.

According to a Gallup poll, most Americans believe that they are far worse economically than they were four years ago dealing with some of the biggest price shocks the country has seen since the 1970s.

Roughly *67%* of voters rated the economy as "not so good/poor," per Washington Post exit polls



A shockingly poor number amid a hot labor market, booming stocks, much lower inflation, growing GDP



But widespread voter dissatisfaction w/ the economy been clear for years — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) November 6, 2024

Over one-third of Americans struggle to afford groceries, 78% are concerned about rising home energy costs, and 63% are unable to even buy a home. The average cost of a home has increased by more than $100,000 since the fourth quarter of 2020, and mortgage rates have more than doubled since the start of 2021.

Most people who are suffering from high prices and struggling with the cost of living are working-class Americans who often have to take on multiple jobs and additional shifts just to be able to afford the necessities.

Trump has made promises to repair the economy, and his proposals caught the attention of many voters.

He proposed a series of tax reductions that are geared toward helping lower and middle-class workers as well as retired Americans. Trump plans to exempt Social Security benefits from federal income tax and proposed the idea of exempting overtime pay and income from tips as well, which would benefit many working-class families.

It's important to note; however, that many financial experts and economists warn that his plans to implement tariffs will worsen inflation and cause the cost of goods to rise for American consumers.

While Harris put forward policy ideas that would relieve working-class Americans, including middle-class tax break that would benefit ‘over 100 million Americans,’ some found that it was not entirely clear how she intended to do so, instilling uncertainty in many voters.

Much of the Democratic party’s focus during Harris’ campaign was on reproductive rights, uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, and immigration. While all of these are certainly important issues that deserve presidential attention, evidently, more Americans were concerned about being able to pay their bills and afford homes.

Now, the man is urging the Democratic party to make some serious changes if it wants to be successful in future elections.

The fight for Democrats is not over, and if they want to come out victorious in the 2026 midterm elections and eventually the 2028 Presidential election, Gold insisted a major rebrand is necessary.

“As a party, we need to go to these places and really be a part of these communities before we try to tell them what they need,” he said.

While Harris focused on her social media presence, appeared on talk shows and podcasts, and welcomed rappers to the stage of her rallies, Trump visited rural communities and areas filled with concerned working-class citizens.

While Gold admitted he doesn't understand their reasoning, it's clear that many Americans trust in Trump's plans and believe that he knows what is best for the country.

"At this point, I have to stop assuming that I know what's best for you 'cause I don't even know you," Gold concluded. "How could I know what's best for you?"

Although Trump will be taking the Oval Office for the next four years, Democrats still have work to do.

If the Democratic Party cares about restoring their image, they must be open to hearing all perspectives from different groups of people.

The party should aim to connect with voters across all demographics and propose structured plans as to how they intend to improve the economy, as it's clearly what a majority of Americans care most about.

While it may be challenging for some Democrats not to call everyone who voted for Trump a bigot or a racist, this election should be a wake-up call that they must strive for more inclusivity if they want to earn the support of the masses.

It is highly unlikely that 73,562,996 Americans are filled with hatred and bigotry. Like those in the Democratic Party, they had concerns and reasons they chose to vote for Trump. Their focuses and concerns are just different from the other side.

You are entitled to experience grief and frustration following the election. By all means, let yourself feel all of the emotions and engage in self-care. However, if you are a Democrat and not doing some self-reflection on what your party did wrong, do not be surprised when Republicans continue to dominate elections.

