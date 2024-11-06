Study Finds Election-Related Stress & 'Incivility' Has Cost Employers $2 Billion A Day In Lost Productivity

It turns out that negative feelings and experiences associated with elections are far from just personal.

Written on Nov 06, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
group of workers arguing with each other fizkes | Shutterstock
Advertisement

If there’s one emotion we all associate with an election, it’s anxiety. We’re all eager to see our chosen candidate win and afraid of what will happen if they don’t. In a high stakes election like the 2024 presidential race, these emotions are only heightened.

This, coupled with incivility and rudeness from others during an election cycle, may seem like a personal experience. However, new research showed that it is actually affecting workplaces in a big way.

Advertisement

A study found that stress and incivility caused by the election has cost employers billions of dollars.

As we have made our way through another presidential election in the United States, there has been plenty of stress and incivility to go around. The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) found that this is costing employers quite a bit.

@nbcdfw The anxiety among Americans is building as we enter the final stretch of the 2024 presidential election, according to a recent survey.⁠ ⁠ Dr. Lorenzo Norris, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and chief wellness officer at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, shares some advice on relieving election stress. ⁠ ⁠ Full article in bio. ⁠ ⁠ #election #decision2024 #mental health #electionanxiety #stress #presidentialelection #nbcdfw ♬ original sound - NBCDFW

SHRM conducted a “Civility Index” to determine the effects of incivility on employers and found that it was costing them close to $2 billion each day.

Advertisement

“U.S. organizations collectively lose more than $1.2 billion in reduced productivity per day due to uncivil behaviors at work and $828 million per day due to absenteeism caused by incivility,” a report from SHRM based on the study’s findings said.

SHRM detailed just how difficult incivility can make it to be productive in the workplace. According to their report, each time an employee “experienced or witnessed” an instance of incivility, they lost 31 minutes of productivity.

Furthermore, incivility led to employees trying to avoid work altogether. Those who felt incivility firsthand spent 1.5 days away from work over the course of a month, while those who didn’t even experience it still took 0.61 days to try to avoid it.

RELATED: Man Breaks Down While Explaining How It Felt To Vote For The First Time Since Officially Becoming A US Citizen

Advertisement

In addition to the productivity lost because of incivility, stress was also a major issue.

It’s no surprise that stress would come up during an election cycle. 

As SimplePractice’s director of clinical strategy, Lindsay Oberleitner, told SHRM, “With ongoing and increasing political tensions, the election season can have substantial impacts on employees’ mental health.”

@alicemillsmai Here are some tips for election stress.Know that you are not alone.Set boundaries with your news consumption.Shift your attention to group activities. Do you part by voting.#alicementalhealththerapist #alicemillsmai #2024elections #electionstress #electionanxiety #election2024 ♬ original sound - Alice, Mental Health Therapist

This anxiety, experts say, is intentionally caused.

Advertisement

“It’s very conscious, it’s very calculated,” University of California Merced professor Anil Menon said.

The idea is that the more stress people feel surrounding an election, the more likely they are to participate in it. And, as those same people feel negative or positive emotions about certain candidates or policies, it affects the way they vote.

RELATED: Study Finds Conservatives Are Happier Than Liberals, But Not As ‘Psychologically Rich’

Employers can take steps to help their employees handle the election aftermath and keep losses to a minimum.

While this may be a masterstroke on the part of marketers, it does create a problem for the average person. But, Oberleitner pointed out that we can actually find solidarity in this.

Advertisement

“When shared experiences are occurring that raise experiences of stress and anxiety for most, acknowledging that stress is essential,” she said. Employers can facilitate this acknowledgment.

Nicholette Leanza, a therapist at LifeStance Health, noted, “Employers need to care because election stress can affect employee productivity and morale. Anxious employees are less effective, and chronic stress can lead to burnout. Plus, political tensions can disrupt teamwork.”

So, it’s not just money that’s on the line because of election-related stressors. It’s also each individual’s well-being.

There are steps that can be taken to mitigate this anxiety.

Psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Stein spoke with NPR’s Morning Edition regarding election-related stress.

Advertisement
More for You:
Taylor Swift's Former Classmate Explains Why 'People Hated Her' In High School
10 Things Gen X Kids Did Growing Up That Would Make Gen Z Cry
Boss Uses ‘Wobbly Chair Test’ In Every Interview And Avoids Hiring Job Candidates That Fail
Why Tom Cruise Chooses Not To See His Daughter 11 Years After Their Last Sighting Together

“We need to be aware of when we reach that point, what we can do to help ourselves center, help ourselves get back to our wisdom,” he said.

@empowered_forever Morning Motivation: Tips For Post Election Fear and Stress Presidential election years always stir up a lot of fears, stress and anxiety regardless of what you believe. The solution is not to spiral in a narrative of helplessness and victimization and to reclaim your power by focusing on what is inside of your control.In this video, I share a few of my favorite tips, how to navigate post election stress, worries, and fears so that you can create a world that you want to live in. 1. Focus on what's in your control. 2. Show up with respect, peace and love (be the person you want to be in the world) 3. Get involved (contribute in ways that support your beliefs) 4. Believe in yourself and humanity#election2024 #electionfear #presidentialelection2024#circleofcontrol #rippleeffect #showup #bekindtoeveryone #berespectful #practicepeace #peace #worldpeace #bethelight #havefaith ♬ original sound - Shanna | Healer & Coach

Dr. Stein pointed out that it’s important to focus on your immediate surroundings, where everything feels more peaceful. It can also be helpful to learn from history and remember that “the world continues on.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, despite these reminders, the stress and incivility persist. Employers will have to decide how to best handle how these things affect their employees moving forward so as to not lose even more time and money.

RELATED: Man Shares What’s Inside The ‘Welcome To The United States’ Pamphlet New Residents Receive With Their Green Card — ‘What An Unserious Place’

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.