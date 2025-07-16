10 Daily Habits Of People Who Thrive In Their Job, According To Doctor Who Sees Burnout Every Single Day

I’ve met the exhausted elite. Corporate leaders. Caregivers. Creators. Physicians. People who look like they’re thriving, but feel like they’re fading.

I’ve witnessed their migraines. Their insomnia. Their cancer. And I’ve lived the same cycles myself. Burnout doesn’t always announce itself with fire. Sometimes it shows up in whispers — forgetting a name, snapping at a loved one, staring blankly at the wall. You don’t need a sabbatical in Bali. Although I wouldn't discourage it. You need better daily rituals to thrive in your job and prevent burnout.

Here are ten daily habits of people who thrive in their job, according to a doctor who sees burnout every single day:

1. Step outside when they wake up

When: Before email, before coffee

Sunlight isn’t a luxury. It’s a biological reset button. Morning light anchors your circadian rhythm, boosts alertness, and reduces cortisol levels in the evening. Even two minutes can make your brain feel like it’s on vacation.

2. Take a ten-minute walk with no phone

When: Mid-morning or mid-afternoon

A walk without screens gives your brain a full-system reboot. No podcasts. No messages. Just light, rhythm, breath. Think of it as a moving meditation for modern life.

3. Incorporate a ninety-minute work block

When: Early in the day

Deep work isn’t just for creatives. It’s for sanity. Block one slot. Silence notifications. Tell people you’re in surgery. Then think, write, solve, build. You’ll finish the day with less regret — and more results.

4. Use intentional breathing to relax

When: Between meetings, calls, or tasks

Four seconds in. Four seconds out. Do it 5 times. Slow breathing stimulates your vagus nerve, reducing anxiety, inflammation, and mental fatigue. No mat. No mantra. Just oxygen, wisely used.

5. Find one quiet moment at the end of the day

When: Before bed

No screens. No scroll. Just you and the dark. Ask: What felt good today? What drained me? You don’t need to journal, although it can help. Just listen. That’s how you begin to change tomorrow.

6. Name one thing they’re excited about tomorrow

When: Before sleep

It could be a warm coffee, a workout, or a call with a friend. Anticipation activates the brain’s reward system — even before the event happens. This approach is a mental health hack with zero cost.

7. Eat like someone who deserves energy

When: Start with lunch

No shame. Just awareness. Food is fuel. If you’re crashing at 2 PM, start there.

Add protein

Swap ultra-processed for whole

Chew slower

8. Cancel one thing per week

When: Sunday planning

Every “yes” is a slow leak in your energy tank. Say “no” to one meeting, task, or obligation this week. Then use that reclaimed hour to walk, nap, read, or simply take a breath.

9. Laugh out loud daily

When: Anytime you need to reset

Laughing isn’t frivolous. It reduces cortisol levels, enhances immune function, and boosts mood. So rewatch your favorite comedy clip. Call that friend. Let the smile come. Your mitochondria will thank you.

10. Move every time they feel stuck

When: During slumps, indecision, and fatigue.

Motion breaks stagnation. It could be three squats. A stretch. A quick hallway lap. The goal isn’t fitness. It’s momentum.

Burnout doesn’t always need a diagnosis. Sometimes, it just needs attention. You don’t have to escape your life to enjoy it. You just need better rituals within it.

Pick one habit today. The smallest one. The one that makes you exhale just reading about it. Then do it. Repeat it. Watch your energy return — not all at once, but surely.

Dr. Michael Hunter has degrees from Harvard, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of the ebook: Extending Life and Healthspan.

