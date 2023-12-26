Supportive Dad Who Sent His Daughter To A College He Couldn’t Afford So She Could Live Her Dream Gets A Letter That Brings Him To Tears

As the college admission system has become more competitive than ever before and the cost of college tuition even more expensive, many people’s access to higher education is extremely limited, and sometimes even impossible to reach.

Yet one woman shared the story of her family’s holiday miracle, an account of dreams coming true.

The woman’s dad sent her to a college he couldn’t afford — but then he received a letter that brought him to tears.

Nika Diwa shared a post on TikTok capturing the emotionally charged moment when her father’s life changed. She filmed herself on the verge of tears, an incredulous and grateful expression on her face.

“My dad sent me to a college he couldn’t afford,” she explained, before revealing that the government forgave the loan he took out.

The camera cut to footage of her father standing by a Christmas tree, bright white lights sparkling among the branches. Her father picked up an envelope and peeked inside, then pulled out a letter. He leaned close to the page, his eyes scanning it line by line, his brow furrowed. As he realized the news that the letter held, his gaze widened, his jaw dropped, and he lowered his head down in gratitude.

The supportive father was relieved of the debt he took on to send his daughter to college so that she could live her dreams.

“He cleaned pools so I could live my dream," Diwa shared in the caption of the post. “This is the best Christmas ever,” she continued.

Photo: Ekaterina Bolovtsova / Pexels

College can be a game-changer, a pathway toward expanding people’s horizons and choices for their futures. Diwa’s father made certain sacrifices so she could go to the school she dreamed of attending, and while it was a risk for them, it paid off, in the end.

Going into debt for education has become the norm in the US, but it’s not a tenable solution for many.

Yet it seems like the winds of change are beginning to blow harder, as the issue has become a point of political investment. The federal government has been working to address the predicament of Americans’ debilitating levels of student loan debt. As of December 6, 2023, the Biden administration announced that it had approved the cancellation of almost $132 billion in federal student loan debts for over 3.6 million people.

Photo: cottonbro studio / Pexels

Some strides are better than none, yet it’s clear that something has to shift to get people in debt back on their feet. While going to college opens doors to better education and employment opportunities, the extremely high expense of attending school can set people in debt for the rest of their lives, making it hard for them to establish themselves as economically stable once they graduate.

For this father and daughter to get the good news of debt relief is a true gift, coming at exactly the right time.

If the underlying meaning of the holiday season is to feel grateful for what we have, Diwa and her father are certainly reveling in thankfulness, cheer, and joy.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.