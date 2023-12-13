Kind Woman Spots A Mom In Target Who Couldn’t Afford A Toy For Her Little Boy And Makes Christmas Come Early For Them

The holiday season puts on strain on everyone's wallets. Buying an abundance of gifts, while fun and festive, isn't always feasible.

When one woman noticed another mother's financial troubles while at Target, she decided to help the family and spread some Christmas cheer. The content creator, who goes by the username @theleoseriesofficial, was shopping in Target when she noticed a son ask his mother for a toy and was saddened when she overheard the mother's response.

After hearing the mother say she couldn't afford the toy, she decided to give her the money to buy it.

"I just saw a mom with her son, and the son was like 'Mom, I really want these,' and the mom said, 'No, you only get $5,'" she began in her video. "I wanna get it for him."

Holding up the toy she'd seen the little boy point at, she explained that she'd been in Target to get a toy for her son, but he already had plenty. Instead, she wanted to get the toy for this other mother's young boy.

Walking through the aisles at the store, she eventually managed to find the mom and her son. She proceeded to ask the mother if her son liked this toy, and when the mom answered yes, she asked if she could gift it to the little boy. The mom sounded shocked at the woman's generosity, asking why she would pay for it. The woman's response was simple: “Because it’s Christmas.”

The woman handed the toy to the child, along with the cash his mother would need to pay for it. “You’re the sweetest,” the boy's mother can be heard saying. “You’re so kind!”

"Merry Christmas!" @theleoseriesofficial responded. "If you don't like that, you can get something else." After leaving Target and heading back home, she explained that while her son didn't need any toys, she ended up getting him an LED light in the shape of a snowflake for his room.

In the comments section, people praised this woman for making such a heartwarming gesture.

"Not only is she a good mom, she's a good person," one TikTok user wrote, while another user added, "We need more people like you."

A third user chimed in, "You are such a loving kind woman with a heart of gold. Stay strong Mama, you're doing amazing."

This woman's kind gesture is even more touching when looking at the number of people who can't afford to get their children Christmas gifts this year. According to Newsweek, about 34 percent of respondents are choosing to skip presents altogether due to financial pressures.

Rather than being a passive observer of their situation, this woman actively sought to make a positive impact in their lives. Acts of kindness also have a ripple effect on others, and showing this compassionate act online, especially in a way that wasn't meant to bring attention to her, can lead to a more loving and empathetic community.

Her buying that little boy a toy serves as a reminder that people have the power to make a lasting impact on someone's life (and Christmas), through big and small gestures alike.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.