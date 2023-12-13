Customer Asks Server For Help Showing Her 'How To Not Leave A Tip' On A Credit Card Machine After Her Meal

The topic of tipping restaurant servers is something many people go back and forth about, but one server's encounter with a customer who refused to tip has caused the debate to come up once more.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, a server named Clare Blackwood recalled a woman asking her an out-of-pocket question about the tip after finishing her meal.

She asked Blackwood to teach her 'how not to tip' on a credit card machine after eating her meal.

Blackwood, an actress and writer who works as a restaurant server on the side, wrote in an X post that she had an encounter with a middle-aged woman that left her flabbergasted.

"Tonight at my restaurant job a middle-aged white woman looked me right in the eyes, held up the debit machine to me, and said, 'Can you show me how to not leave a tip?'" Blackwood wrote. "SO START CROWDFUNDING MY BAIL MONEY Y’ALL IT’S GO TIME THIS IS WHAT WE’VE TRAINED FOR."

Tonight at my restaurant job a middle-aged white woman looked me right in the eyes, held up the debit machine to me and said, “Can you show me how to not leave a tip?” SO START CROWDFUNDING MY BAIL MONEY Y’ALL IT’S GO TIME THIS IS WHAT WE’VE TRAINED FOR — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) December 8, 2023

In the replies to her tweet, Blackwood defended her anger and frustration over the situation, pointing out that while many people have different feelings about tipping culture in the United States, if you can't afford to leave a tip then you shouldn't be going out to eat at a restaurant. Not only that, but it's another thing to have your server help you figure out a way to not leave a tip.

Other X users were equally infuriated by this customer's request and pointed out that they didn't agree with people refusing to tip their restaurant servers. "This is why I can't be a server. I would have told that woman, 'No, can't help you there, so sorry!' And walked away. And if she said anything else, 'Apologies, but I need to tend to my paying customers!'" one X user wrote.

Photo: andresr / Canva Pro

Another user added, "I would just tell her, this machine is not set up to decline a tip because our pay depends on them."

"The lady wasn’t a guest she was a customer. As an American, if you go to a restaurant with table service, you tip. Waitresses aren’t there for [expletive] & giggles. If you don’t tip you’re costing that person [money]," a third user chimed in.

A majority of Americans have admitted to tipping culture getting out of hand.

According to a report from Bankrate, two-thirds of Americans have a negative view of tipping, particularly when it comes to contactless and digital payment prompts with predetermined options that can range between 15% and 35% for each transaction. 30% of respondents simply said, "tipping culture has gotten out of control."

However, despite their annoyances, more than two-fifths (44%) of U.S. adults who dine at sit-down restaurants typically tip at least 20 percent. But when it comes to many tipped services, such as hair stylists, food delivery, taxis, and more, everyone approaches tipping differently.

In America, tipping has become a standard and expected practice in the service industry. Servers typically don't make that much money through paid wages and depend on tips from customers as a significant portion of their income, and not tipping can be seen as disrespectful. Of course, it's an issue of the bigger picture as servers should be able to make a livable wage through the hours they put in, but as that hasn't been solved, tipping is expected.

Not only is tipping something servers depend on, but it also shows an appreciation for the hard work and dedication of restaurant servers. Working in a customer-facing job is difficult as it is both physically and mentally.

Tipping remains an expected practice and customers should be leaving 20% tips. For all the value placed on working in the service industry, it's the least we can do.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.