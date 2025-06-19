Cruise Ship Worker Reveals How Much He Makes In A Month — ‘I Have Managed To Save So Much Money’

Cruise ship workers appear to have the ideal job. You get to travel around the world on a boat and see the most amazing places, all while getting paid to do it.

There are lots of different job positions on a cruise ship that contribute to making the guests' experience exceptional. Many are centered around hospitality and entertainment, but like any other job, they're all hard work. The real question is: Are cruise ship workers paid enough to make the job worth it?

A cruise ship worker posted a video on YouTube explaining how much money he earns monthly working on a cruise ship.

YouTuber Chris Wong (@ChristopherWongVlogs) currently works aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship as a casino host. He showed his pay slips from January 2025 and revealed that his total net pay for the month was $4,340.

He explained that the amount varies each month and can be impacted by several factors like tips, commission, the time of year, and which specific ship the position is on, but if his January pay is an average, he's likely taking home around $52K a year. And while that doesn't seem like a windfall, there are specific reasons why it is easier for him to save than for someone holding down a regular job with the same salary.

Wong explained that his salary is balanced out by what he saves on things like housing and food. He said that, as a crew member, he doesn't pay rent while he's living on the ship, nor does he have any bills besides small utilities, like his phone and internet access. He only spends on items he chooses to purchase on board or while stopped in ports.

Of course, Wong emphasized that he has been working in the casino for about five years and on board cruise ships for over a decade, so his earnings will obviously be very different from what someone in an entry-level position would make. However, he wanted to make the information available to anyone considering a similar career path.

Another YouTuber and former cruise ship worker shared similar experiences and thoughts from her time spent on board.

Alley Kerr (@wanderlustalley) was a cruise ship dancer who worked two cruise ship contracts before getting injured and turning to social media full-time in 2024.

As an entertainer, Alley's time in her job was split between rehearsing on land and performing on the ship. She said that she was paid much less for working on land, roughly $300 a week or $1,328 per month. On the ship, her guaranteed base pay for her role was $3,800 each month. However, she explained that this amount was due to her having multiple specialities, and that performing as a vocalist in her second contract, in addition to dancing, raised her monthly pay by $1,000.

She also had the opportunity to earn supplemental salary for things outside of her main job responsibilities. Performing in an aerial show, being cast as an understudy, and becoming a dance captain or company manager added a significant amount to her pay. Altogether, she estimated that she made an average of $6,500 per month towards the end of her cruise ship career.

The cruise worker said that, between the money he makes from working and what he earns from making YouTube videos, he makes a 'healthy salary.'

Both streams of income allow Wong to continue to live the lifestyle of working on board a cruise ship. He says that he frequently receives questions asking when he'll return to his home country (the U.K.) or when he'll get a "real job."

In response, Wong said that the idea of starting over again in a new field doesn't sound appealing to him. Additionally, it would be difficult to find a job that pays him the same or more than what he currently earns.

Regardless of the pay, the experience of working on a cruise ship is the main appeal for many people. Getting to travel the world and connect with new people are major perks for plenty of adventurous people. Sure, it might not work if you're ready to settle down and start a family, but if you've got a severe case of wanderlust and want to get paid to travel, it's a pretty amazing opportunity.

As one Reddit user and former cruise ship employee shared, "I’ve been to dozens of countries and have friends from dozens more thanks to my time on the ships… I cherish the time and miss it constantly."

