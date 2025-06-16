Picking a career field is an important decision. It's an investment of both time and money, and for many, it's what they will do for their whole lives until retirement. There are certain jobs out there that people do simply because they love them, and these jobs tend to be extremely competitive and do not pay well. These careers are often glamorized as fun and exciting, but the reality is that they can be draining and time-consuming. Work is work at the end of the day, even if you think it's your dream job.

Here are 5 jobs people often glamorize that rarely live up to the hype:

1. Chef

PeopleImages.com Yuri A | Shutterstock

Cooking is often glamorized in the media through celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey, Bobby Flay, and Martha Stewart. It's fairly easy to get into the restaurant industry as a cook, and people who are good at cooking are told to pursue it professionally. Many enjoy the creativity and art of cooking, and there are typically lots of opportunities available.

Celebrity chefs are the exception to the rule when it comes to working in a professional kitchen, however. These jobs are much more grueling than most people realize. You can virtually say goodbye to weekends and holidays, too.

Most chefs end up working long, demanding hours with very little pay. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that chefs and head cooks make a median salary of $58,920. This is highly dependent on what kind of establishment the job is in, as casual restaurants will likely pay differently than high-end dining.

2. Zookeeper

Orion Media Group | Shutterstock

This is the animal-lover's dream job, right? This includes similar roles, like marine mammal training or animal research. People pick this job because they want to care for exotic animals, contribute to conservation efforts, and do something hands-on.

It's easy to get inspired by the thought of playing with an elephant or swimming with a dolphin, but this is such a small part of the job, if you even get to do it at all.

Zookeepers are required to have a degree, usually a Bachelor's degree in biology, zoology, or animal science. The demand for zookeepers isn't that high, so unless you have years of experience, it'll be tough to land a job. They usually aren't paid well, sometimes around minimum wage when just starting out. The median pay is around $55,000.

A zookeeper's responsibilities include lots of physical labor, like cleaning and preparing food. And beyond that, there's rarely a consistent schedule. Zookeepers and trainers are a direct lifeline for the animals and must be ready to work whenever the animal needs them, day or night.

3. Actor

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Any job in the film industry takes a unique kind of person. The idea of becoming a star and living a life of glamour and luxury entices a lot of people to become actors or directors. Many enjoy performing or participating in theater and want to take that passion to the big screen.

The film industry is known to be one of the most competitive and oversaturated fields. It can take months to years to book a gig, and there's no guarantee that you will be hired for anything. Even if you are lucky enough to land a job, there's no job security, and you can be easily replaced by the next hopeful. Actors typically work two to three additional jobs to support themselves, leaving little time for pleasure.

4. Veterinarian

AnnaStills | Shutterstock

Another job for animal lovers, veterinarians combine the field of medicine with a passion for helping animals. It's often portrayed as caring for adorable pets, earning a decent salary, and making a positive impact on both people and animals. Though all of these things can be true, it's important to acknowledge some of the negative sides of being a veterinarian.

In reality, veterinary medicine can be one of the most stressful and depressing jobs. Veterinarians encounter a wide variety of cases and problems, some of which can be emotionally challenging to handle. The number of owners who don't know how to properly care for pets is frustrating, and it makes you think differently about humanity. Not to mention, veterinary school is incredibly expensive and challenging.

5. Physician

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Doctors are a vital part of the healthcare system. People become physicians because they want to help people and feel a sense of purpose in their work. The opportunity for specialization allows physicians to work in a field that interests them. Some love the scientific aspect and want to help make advancements in research and development.

Realistically, physicians and other doctors are at a higher risk of suffering from burnout than other workers. The American Medical Association reported on a national burnout survey from 2023, which revealed 45.2% of physicians reported at least one symptom of burnout over the years in their position. Physicians are constantly subject to difficult conditions, time pressure, and chaos in the workplace, making it harder to provide a high level of care and maintain mental and emotional health.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.