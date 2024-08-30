3 Crucial Lessons I Learned From Marrying A Con Artist Who Stole $250,000 From Me

Romance scams run by con artists are a huge problem and cost lovelorn people millions every year.

Last updated on Aug 30, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Woman learns a crucial lesson after her husband con artist stole money from her. dimaberlinphotos | Canva
Advertisement

Back in 1996, I met and hastily married an Australian man who told me he was a successful and wealthy Hollywood producer and scriptwriter, and a founder of E! Entertainment television.

Everything was a lie, but I didn't know it until far too late and I was married to him.

This con artist took $227,000 from me, cheated with at least six different women, had a child with one of them, and then 10 days after I left him, married the mother of the child.

Advertisement

When I filed for divorce, I accused my husband of marriage fraud. Three of the other women testified, plus the parents of the wife before me who died — did I mention that?

The judge ruled that my husband did indeed commit fraud. I was awarded the $227,000 my husband took from me, plus $1 million in punitive damages. I collected a total of $517. Although my husband took more than $1 million from the women I knew about, he blew it all.

RELATED: If A Guy Does These 7 Things, He's An Emotional Psychopath

Here are 3 crucial lessons I learned from marrying a con artist who stole $250,000 from me:

1. Millions of exploiters like my ex-husband live among us

Approximately 30 million adults in the United States could be diagnosed with antisocial, narcissistic, borderline, histrionic, and psychopathic personality disorders, according to a study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Advertisement

These people are fundamentally different from the rest of us. They are manipulators and exploiters who cannot authentically love — although they can be very good at faking it.

Crucial Lessons I Learned From Marrying A Con Artist Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

RELATED: The Secret Life Of A Con Man: 'I Scam Innocent People For A Living'

2. These con artists are easy to spot when you know the warning signs

When sociopaths are on the prowl, they are usually charismatic and charming. They sweep you off your feet in a whirlwind romance.

Advertisement

They also try to make you feel sorry for them, and they blame others for all their problems. Learn the signs of a scammer, and you'll be able to spot and avoid exploiters.

@benjamin_bogonko Top 8 Signs of A Romantic 🥰 Scammer!!!#women ♬ original sound - Benjamin Jr Bogonko

3. The best way to protect yourself is to listen to your intuition

We are all hardwired with an early warning system designed to protect us from predators, including sociopaths, con artists, and other people trying to take advantage of us.

Your body and instincts will tell you when you're in danger through a gut feeling, a chill down your spine, sudden fear, or some other internal nudge. Trusting your gut is not only a good skill to have, but it can be necessary at times to keep you safe, says research from the Harvard Business Review. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
3 DIY Background Check Tricks You Must Use When Online Dating
How One Man's Grisly Lies To Multiple Women Came Back To Destroy Him
Woman Explains Everything Her Pathological Ex Lied About To Warn Us About The Signs She Missed

Unfortunately, you probably were not taught to heed the warnings, but you can learn to pay attention to them. To protect yourself, all you have to do is listen to your instincts and act on the warnings.

RELATED: The Greatest Love Of My Life Turned Out To Be A Con Artist

Donna Andersen is a writer and author who offers advice on escape and recovery from sociopaths, psychopaths, or narcissists. She has appeared on TV shows like ABC 20/20 and The Ricki Lake Show, as well as in digital and print media publications like Psychology Today, Marie Claire, Thought Catalog, and Daily Mail.

Advertisement
More for You:
The 3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
Make Your Most Important Relationship WAY Better In 4 Days Or Less