I wasn't a good communicator for most of my life. But we need to communicate well to influence and persuade others effectively. People told me I needed to stop mumbling and listen better. Being an assertive communicator is a critical life skill and a learnable one; plus, it'll get you more of what you want — it did for me.

But confident people aren't necessarily born that way. Starting out in life as a particularly awkward human forced me to learn what I could about being better. I’m still learning, but I’m far better, and now I'm here to share a few behaviors of great communicators who can effectively get their point across that I've managed to pick up on.

Confident folks do a few things to politely get their point across:

1. They speak in a way that isn't pretentious

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Knowing your audience is crucial for effective communication; research from Cambridge University found that many folks lose their audience off the bat because they speak pretentiously, often in an attempt to seem smart. They use jargon, flamboyant words, and complex explanations that their listener doesn't understand, much less appreciate. (Ever heard of being talked down to?) A good communicator has a good sense of what their audience does and doesn’t know, and they will ask questions beforehand to know how to say it best, and more importantly, say it simple.

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2. They take time to understand another person's POV

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There’s a big difference between being a submissive, nodding donkey who agrees with everything others say and being empathetic. When you occasionally show that you can understand another person's perspective, even if it’s as simple as saying, 'I see where you're coming from,' you will disarm people and create a more open-minded avenue for chit-chat.

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3. They ask questions because they're actually interested

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Questions do two things: First, they demonstrate your interest in another person, which helps them feel respected and heard. Secondly, they encourage the other person to share something about themselves or their situation. Hence, you gain more intel on their perspective, which allows you to build further empathy and ensures you avoid basing your communication on assumptions.

Asking people about themselves makes your collaboration far more effective than forcing your viewpoint on someone. Personal development coach Erika Isler shares how, as a reporter, she found that "people would much rather you ask that 'stupid question' rolling around in your head than have you assume something and be wrong about it."

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4. They listen to understand, not for their turn to talk

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Very few people truly listen. Watch conversations others are having, and you’ll see most people are focused on what they’re going to say next while sort of half-nodding and pretending to listen.

Great communicators actually listen, and often even beyond the words and into non-verbal cues. Why? Because now you’re talking with someone instead of talking at them. According to a study from the National Institute for Physiological Sciences, active listening makes people feel heard and understood, which, in turn, makes them like you more. There is truly no downside to being a great listener because, honestly, most people don't listen, much less hear, a word you say.

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5. They say what they mean and mean what they say

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Great communicators are conscious of adding unnecessary words and being long-winded. They have also developed the habit of speaking clearly and succinctly so others don’t have to keep asking them to repeat themselves. They say more with fewer words. They know their objective, get to the point, and don’t ramble. They prize impact and efficiency over yapping just to yap.

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6. Confident folks aren't afraid of silent pauses

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Most people jabber on at a rapid pace, not caring about the impact of their words. They're more concerned with hearing the sound of their own voice than the point of what's actually coming out of their mouths. Great speakers see speaking as a powerful tool that requires respect. They consider it a craft to master, so they are comfortable slowing down, letting a conversation have some room to breathe, and using strategic silences to deliver a point.

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7. They know how to find their flow state

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After you have read these tips, internalize them as best you can, but then let go of trying to remember them all when you’re communicating. The best communicators aren’t thinking about how they come across with intense self-awareness.

They're present and in a flow state, focused on what others are saying. They have their attention on serving those they are communicating with; they aren’t trying to think of the next clever thing to say. They have faith that what they need to say will come up in the moment. This is far more likely to work for them when they are relaxed. Again, this takes practice and regular exposure to two-way, in-person communication opportunities.

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8. They don’t interrupt

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Interrupting people is disrespectful, period, and demonstrates that we aren’t listening. This not only means we have less information to inform a richer discussion but also sets the tone for an ongoing amateur communication style that can devolve into arguments and conflict.

Life coach and professional speaker Caroline Maguire, M.Ed., believes you can harness the power of silence to "listen better and focus on what the other person is saying, verbally and non-verbally." Most of us might also feel more in control when we're the speaker, but being a good listener is actually the more significant strength.

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9. People like this are honest, but not brutally

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Great communicators are willing to go to uncomfortable places. This takes courage and garners respect. However, they're mindful of saying necessary things and coming from a place of genuine care for the listener, as opposed to insecurity and a need to inflict harm on another.

This takes practice, but you should prioritize honesty when you speak, while being careful not to bluntly deliver criticism and then defend it under the guise of brutal honesty. Here's a hint: Honesty should never be brutal. A study from Madurai Kamaraj University in India suggests that people often underestimate how well others can handle honest feedback when delivered with kindness; essentially, being truthful while respecting the other person's feelings makes for stronger relationships (duh!) and more mature communication in the long run.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

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